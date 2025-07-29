LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Live TV
TRENDING |
latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Home > World > North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation

North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong dismissed US hopes for denuclearisation talks, calling the Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un relationship "not bad" but insisting Pyongyang won't give up its nuclear weapons. She urged Washington to accept North Korea's nuclear status and offer incentives for any future negotiations.

Kim Yo Jong says Trump-Kim ties are "not bad" but rules out denuclearisation, urging the US to accept North Korea as a nuclear state and change its approach. (File Photo: X/@CNN)
Kim Yo Jong says Trump-Kim ties are "not bad" but rules out denuclearisation, urging the US to accept North Korea as a nuclear state and change its approach. (File Photo: X/@CNN)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 29, 2025 23:09:55 IST

North Korea has rejected the idea of resuming talks on denuclearisation, despite US President Donald Trump recently expressing interest in rekindling diplomacy with the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader, said late Monday that ties between her brother and Trump are “not bad,” but made it clear that Pyongyang has no intention of giving up its nuclear weapons.

In a statement carried by state media, Kim Yo reportedly said, “If the US fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK-US meeting will remain as a ‘hope’ of the US side.”

Nuclear Capabilities Have Grown Since Trump Talks

Highlighting that North Korea’s nuclear capabilities have increased since the breakdown of Kim-Trump diplomacy in 2019, she warned that any denial of her country’s nuclear status would be “rejected.”

“The personal relations between our leader and Trump are not bad,” she said, while adding that any notion those ties could lead to denuclearisation was “nothing but a mockery,” as reported by the US-based news agency.

Earlier talks between the two leaders stalled after Trump reportedly refused to lift sanctions in exchange for only partial dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear sites.

Pyongyang Wants Incentives, Not Demands

Responding to a Yonhap report quoting a White House official who said Trump “remains open” to engagement, Kim Jong Un’s sister urged the US to change its approach and “seek another way of contact.”

South Korean intelligence experts believe Pyongyang is only interested in discussion if it yields benefits like sanctions relief or the halt of US-South Korea military drills.

A Korea Institute for Military Affairs official told the publication that talks might be possible if differences narrow, though Trump’s unpredictable stance makes outcomes hard to forecast.

Russia Ties and APEC Summit Complicate Prospects

Analysts say North Korea’s growing closeness to Russia, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine suggests the country is seemingly in no rush to resume diplomacy. Kim Yo Jong had earlier mocked South Korea’s idea of inviting Kim Jong Un to the APEC summit as “a daydream”.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation
After France, UK To Recognize Palestine At UN This September – Unless Israel Meets These Conditions
Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes
“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran

LATEST NEWS

Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death
How Ruben Amorim’s Pitch Beat Champions League Clubs To Win Bryan Mbeumo?
Divya Deshmukh: Historic Win at the FIDE Women’s World Cup and Grandmaster Title at 19
From Bayern Munich To Vancouver: Thomas Muller Crafts His Own Legacy
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Conducts Surprise ITO Visit After Heavy Rains
North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation
Neymar Jr Back To Europe? Talks With A Famous European Club On
Can Women Lift Weights During Periods? Is it safe?
Why Is The Women’s Euro Final 2025 The Biggest Development For WSL Investment?
‘Messi Cam’ Is Art In Motion, Not Just Football
North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation
North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation
North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation
North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?