Home > World > Norway's Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein

Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was reportedly hospitalised after an alleged suicide attempt days after being charged with gross corruption linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt Amid Epstein Probe (IMAGE: X)
Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt Amid Epstein Probe (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 24, 2026 21:12:27 IST

Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalised about a week ago after what sources describe as a suicide attempt.

This came just days after police charged him with gross corruption tied to his connection with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Did Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland attempt suicide? 

Norwegian outlet iNyheter reported that, on February 17, editors from the Norwegian Editors’ Association and a few select media outlets agreed with Jagland’s lawyer, Anders Brosveet, not to cover the incident.

Despite this, iNyheter decided to go public, citing what it called a “rock-solid source.” They say Jagland’s condition is serious, but the source didn’t reveal which hospital is treating him.

There’s some pushback, though. Reidun Kjelling Nybø, Secretary General of the Norwegian Editors’ Association, later told iNyheter by email that there was no agreement to keep things quiet.

She said editors had only been given background info for ethical consideration, and that iNyheter’s story didn’t match what the lawyer shared.

Thorbjørn Jagland Charged With Gross Corruption

Here’s what’s known so far: Police formally charged Jagland with gross corruption on February 12. That same day, financial crime investigators searched his properties in Oslo and Risør, with a crowd of reporters waiting outside the Oslo apartment.

Jagland spoke briefly to NRK that morning. “I only have one thing to say, and that is that I am very happy that the matter is being clarified. Nothing more to say.” When pressed, he said his lawyer had already spoken enough.

To move forward with the case, Norway’s financial crimes unit, Økokrim, asked the Council of Europe to lift Jagland’s diplomatic immunity. They did so the day before the searches.

Thorbjørn Jagland’s corruption charges revolve around his links to Epstein

Jagland’s background is extensive: he was prime minister from 1996 to 1997, chaired the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and served as Secretary General of the Council of Europe from 2009 to 2019, all roles that came with diplomatic immunity.

The corruption charges revolve around his links to Epstein. According to Økokrim’s letter to the Council of Europe, Jagland and his close family used Epstein’s private apartments in Paris and New York several times between 2011 and 2018.

They also stayed at Epstein’s villa in Palm Beach. The letter says Epstein probably covered travel costs for six adults during one of those trips. Jagland also accepted an offer from Epstein to cover travel and hotel expenses for a planned Caribbean trip, though that trip never happened.

There’s more: Jagland reportedly asked Epstein for help with a bank loan, but it’s unclear if any money changed hands. While his name appears in documents tied to the “Epstein files,” nothing in those files directly proves wrongdoing.

As the U.S. Department of Justice released more Epstein-related documents, other prominent Norwegians were named too—like Crown Princess Mette-Marit, diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen, and World Economic Forum CEO Børge Brende.

Jagland’s lawyers say he denies any criminal liability and is ready to cooperate with investigators.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 9:12 PM IST
Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein

Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein

Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein
Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein
Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein
Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt Amid Police Investigation Following His Links To Epstein

