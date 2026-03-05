LIVE TV
Home > World > Operation Epic Fury: US And Israel Almost To Achieve Complete Control Over Iran’s Airspace- Here’s What We Know So Far

The United States and Israel near total control of Iranian airspace under Operation Epic Fury, causing civilian travel chaos, reshaping regional security, and enabling precision strikes against Iran’s military and infrastructure.

Trump’s Masterstroke (Image: X, Wikipedia)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 5, 2026 03:01:29 IST

Airspace Dominance and Military Impact: Operation Epic Fury

The United States Defense Department confirmed that Hegseth announced on March 4, 2026, that the United States and Israel now control almost the entire Iranian airspace, and they expect to achieve total air dominance within days through Operation Epic Fury. The aerial chess game now belongs to the United States because Tehran has lost control of its airspace.

According to Pentagon reports, Iran has lost all operational capacity for its air defenses, and its air force functions at minimal capacity, so the country has suffered an 86% reduction of its ballistic missile capabilities. The military leadership and defense-industrial centers of Iran can now be attacked with precision strikes because the skies have been officially cleared.

The aerial battle between military forces, which tests their ability to achieve air supremacy, results in essential combat missions, while the military uses missiles to intercept incoming threats, producing brief periods of safety. The ongoing conflict has developed into a battle for air superiority, which determines military operations and control of Tehran’s airspace.

Civilian Aviation Chaos as Skies Shut Over Middle East

The Middle East conflict has disrupted urban areas because it created no-fly zones, leading to international travel disruptions. The countries of Iran, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, together with their neighboring nations, have imposed airspace restrictions, which have resulted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha experiencing flight cancellations and route changes.

Passengers manage their luggage while using apps to maintain their composure, as the only option for them to return home is through the limited repatriation services. The international routes that used to operate smoothly now present travelers with obstructive processes, requiring them to stay at their screens instead of going to their boarding gates. Every flight departure during this period of airspace turbulence represents a risky decision, while each flight arrival marks a significant achievement.

  • Major regional hubs affected: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

  • Significant disruptions or airport closures reported.

  • Multiple international aviation authorities issued prohibitions or warnings against entering Iranian airspace (FIR Tehran).

Current Conflict Context (March 2026)

  • Escalation follows joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that began on 28 February 2026.
  • Initial attacks reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
  • Strikes triggered widespread retaliatory attacks and internal unrest within Iran.

The United States and Israel maintain almost complete control over Iranian airspace under “Operation Epic Fury,” while citizens experience their most severe travel interruptions. The ongoing conflict is leading to new military tactics and regional security changes. The upcoming period will show how well Tehran can withstand its current situation after airspace control has been established.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Spain Denies and Pushes Back On US Claims, Stands Firm Against Middle East Strikes Amid Trump Tensions…

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:59 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: ballistic missile reductioncivilian flight disruptionsDubai Abu Dhabi DohaIran airspaceisrael strikesmiddle east conflictOperation Epic Furyregional-securityTehran air controlus military

