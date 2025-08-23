LIVE TV
Pak-Based JeM Seeks Billions in Fundraising Drive to Compensate Loss of Operation Sindoor

Pak-Based JeM Seeks Billions in Fundraising Drive to Compensate Loss of Operation Sindoor

Indian armed forces had carried out precision missile strikes on May 7 targeting JeM’s terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Image Credit - The Tribune
Image Credit - The Tribune

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
August 23, 2025 17:45:40 IST

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) launched a Rs 3.91 billion fundraising campaign after suffering losses during India’s Operation Sindoor, security officials said.

According to intelligence inputs, JeM, with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has devised a new fundraising mechanism using digital wallets such as EasyPaisa and Sadapay. These accounts are reportedly controlled by family members of the group’s founder and most wanted terrorist, Masood Azhar.

The move is aimed at bypassing international scrutiny, particularly from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), officials confirmed.

Mosques as Front for Terror Infrastructure

The group has launched a campaign under the guise of constructing 313 mosques across Pakistan, replicating Lashkar-e-Taiba’s decentralisation strategy. Each mosque is projected to cost Rs 12.5 million (Rs 1.25 crore) for construction and operations.
Posters, videos, and a letter attributed to Masood Azhar are circulating on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, urging supporters to donate generously.

JeM’s Headquarters Affected in Operation Sindoor

Indian armed forces had carried out precision missile strikes on May 7 targeting JeM’s terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

The operation destroyed JeM’s headquarters, Markaz Subhanallah and four training camps, Markaz Bilal, Markaz Abbas, Mahmona Joya, and the Sargal camp.

Although the Pakistani government has pledged to fund the rebuilding of some facilities, JeM’s independent fundraising aims to ensure operational and weapons financing for at least a decade, officials warned.

Several fundraising accounts have been traced to Masood Azhar’s brother, Talha Al Saif (Talha Gulzar) and JeM’s Haripur district commander Aftab Ahmad, based in Khala Batt Township. (Inputs from The Economic Times)

