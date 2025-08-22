LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Indian Missiles Will Eliminate Terrorists Even In Hell': PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor In Bihar's Gaya Ji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India, through Operation Sindoor, has sent a strong message that no adversary will be left "unpunished" and Indian missiles will strike and eliminate terrorists even if they are hiding in the depths of hell in Bihar’s Gaya Ji.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 22, 2025 14:25:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India, through Operation Sindoor, has sent a strong message that no adversary will be left “unpunished” and Indian missiles will strike and eliminate terrorists even if they are hiding in the depths of hell in Bihar’s Gaya Ji.

PM Modi’s remarks came while he was addressing a public gathering in the city. The Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam Terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Bihar Is Land Of Chanakya And Chandragupta Maurya: PM Modi

The prime minister further said, “Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has always stood as the backbone of the country. Every resolve made on this pious land is the strength of the country and doesn’t go in vain. When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I had vowed to reduce the terrorists to dust from this land. The world has seen that resolve getting fulfilled.”

Taking a strong dig at RJD, Congress, and Left parties, PM Modi said they are opposing the law. They are very angry. Who doesn’t know what they are afraid of? They think that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered. They are so rattled that they are opposing a law which is in the public interest.

PM On Illegal Immigrants

To tackle the threat of illegal immigrants, PM Modi said, “The increasing population of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country. We will not let immigrants take away the jobs meant for the people of Bihar.”

PM Modi On 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

On the 130th Amendment Bill, PM Narendra Modi said, “If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk or a peon. But a CM, a Minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail. Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption? The NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under its purview.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya Ji in Bihar. 

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi In Gaya Ji: PM To Launch Development Project Worth Rs 13,000 crore In Bihar

Tags: Modi in Biharnarendra modioperation sindoorpm modi

