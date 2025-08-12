LIVE TV
Pak Military Claims 50 Militants Killed in Balochistan Operation Near Afghan Border

Pak Military Claims 50 Militants Killed in Balochistan Operation Near Afghan Border

At least 50 Islamist militants were killed by Pakistan Military during a four-day operation along the border with Afghanistan in Balochistan, pak officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Credit - @AFIntl_En
Credit - @AFIntl_En

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 12, 2025 18:17:16 IST

At least 50 Islamist militants were killed by Pakistan Military during a four-day operation along the border with Afghanistan in Balochistan, pak officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Operation in Resource-Rich, Restive Region

According to a military statement, the operation began on Thursday in southwestern Balochistan, home to major Chinese Belt and Road infrastructure projects. The province has long been plagued by Islamist militant activity and separatist groups seeking greater control over its mineral wealth.

The total military’s casualty could not independently verify but the Independent analysts and militant organisations have previously accused Pakistan’s armed forces of inflating militant death tolls, an allegation the military has consistently denied. (Inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ:  US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan

Tags: Afghan BorderBalochistan Operationpakistan

Pak Military Claims 50 Militants Killed in Balochistan Operation Near Afghan Border

