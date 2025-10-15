LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Ashley Tellis Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Ashley Tellis Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Ashley Tellis Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Ashley Tellis Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Ashley Tellis Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Ashley Tellis Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Ashley Tellis Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Ashley Tellis Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

Pakistan-Afghanistan border witnessed another bout of fighting as drones patrol Afghan skies and clashes intensify. Pakistani forces reportedly kill seven Afghan migrants attempting to cross into Pakistan. The border remains closed amid rising Taliban-Pakistan hostilities over TTP militants.

Seven Afghan migrants killed as Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes escalate; drones patrol skies, border remains closed. Photo: X.
Seven Afghan migrants killed as Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes escalate; drones patrol skies, border remains closed. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 15, 2025 09:09:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

Pakistan Afghanistan News: An American MQ-9 drone was reportedly operating over Afghanistan, close to the Iranian border. Multiple OSNIT social media handles, citing Afghan sources, claimed that the drone entered from Pakistani airspace. Clashes between the two neighbouring countries intensified on the intervening night of October 14 and 15, with several drones seen patrolling the Afghan skies even in Kabul. Reports said that the Taliban mobilised its forces towards the border areas for imminent fighting with the Pakistan border forces. 

Pakistan Kills Afghan Migrants

According to Afgan Post, at least seven Afghan migrants were shot dead by Pakistani border forces on Monday while attempting to cross into Pakistan from southern Helmand province.

The incident reportedly took place in the Bahramcha border area of Helmand province in the afternoon. The victims, described as young men from various districts of the province, were attempting to reach Pakistan in search of work. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

So far, neither Taliban authorities in Helmand nor Pakistani officials have issued statements regarding the killings.

Reports noted that despite the dangers, many Afghans continue to use informal border crossings such as Bahramcha to travel to Pakistan. People cross for work, medical care, or to escape worsening economic conditions.

Also Read: Pakistan Issues Big Threat To Afghanistan, Suspends Ties With Taliban, Warns War Could Resume…

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes

The latest incident follows deadly clashes last week between Taliban fighters and Pakistani forces along the border. The confrontation reportedly began when Taliban fighters opened fire on Pakistani border posts.

The Taliban Ministry of Defense described the attack as retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, while Islamabad said it responded with artillery and small-arms fire.

According to Pakistan’s military, 23 soldiers were killed and 29 others injured in the clashes. Pakistani retaliatory strikes reportedly killed more than 200 Taliban and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Closed

The border clashes have kept key crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan closed for a third consecutive day, severely affecting travel and trade. Reports said that hundreds of people, including those seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and dozens of trucks carrying goods remain stranded on both sides of the border.

Regional countries, including China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, have urged Islamabad and the Taliban to reduce tensions and resolve disputes through dialogue.

Rising Pakistan-Taliban Tensions Over TTP

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban government have deteriorated in recent weeks due to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group with ideological and operational ties to the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has carried out dozens of deadly attacks inside Pakistan.

Islamabad accuses the Taliban of providing shelter to TTP leaders and fighters in Afghanistan, who reportedly plan cross-border attacks. Taliban authorities in Kabul deny the allegations, asserting that no group is allowed to use Afghan territory against other nations.

Also Read: Tensions Rise Between Pakistan-Afghanistan Along Durand Line, Heavy Firing Reported

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 9:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newsdrone attackhome-hero-pos-4pakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

US Turns To India For Help After China’s Power Move, US Treasury Secretary Now Seeks Support From New Delhi, Europe Against Beijing

Who Is Ashley Tellis? Mumbai-Born US Defense Expert Arrested For China Links, Secret Documents

WNBA postseason draws record audience on ESPN

Trump Awards Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Late Charlie Kirk, Watch Wife Reads Out Daughter’s Emotional Note

Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

LATEST NEWS

LG India Share Price Rockets With Record-Breaking IPO Debut: What’s Driving The Surge After Listing?

Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

Italy Crushes Israel 3-0, Crowd Tense Amid Anti Israel Protest At World Cup Qualifiers UEFA

Stocks To Watch Today: TATA Communications, Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ola, Sula Vineyards And Many Other In Focus Today

Ivory Coast book World Cup berth with emphatic 3-0 win over Kenya

Channing Tatum finds grace in 'crazy' true crime tale 'Roofman'

America Movil posts threefold profit jump as costs shrink in Q3

Are Fire Crackers Banned? Here Are The Rules To Celebrate Diwali 2025

Dhanteras 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals, Check Here

IMF chief says lack of retaliation against Trump tariffs aiding global growth

Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify
Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify
Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify
Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify
QUICK LINKS