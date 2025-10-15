Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

Pakistan Afghanistan News: An American MQ-9 drone was reportedly operating over Afghanistan, close to the Iranian border. Multiple OSNIT social media handles, citing Afghan sources, claimed that the drone entered from Pakistani airspace. Clashes between the two neighbouring countries intensified on the intervening night of October 14 and 15, with several drones seen patrolling the Afghan skies even in Kabul. Reports said that the Taliban mobilised its forces towards the border areas for imminent fighting with the Pakistan border forces.

Pakistan Kills Afghan Migrants

According to Afgan Post, at least seven Afghan migrants were shot dead by Pakistani border forces on Monday while attempting to cross into Pakistan from southern Helmand province.

The incident reportedly took place in the Bahramcha border area of Helmand province in the afternoon. The victims, described as young men from various districts of the province, were attempting to reach Pakistan in search of work. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

So far, neither Taliban authorities in Helmand nor Pakistani officials have issued statements regarding the killings.

Reports noted that despite the dangers, many Afghans continue to use informal border crossings such as Bahramcha to travel to Pakistan. People cross for work, medical care, or to escape worsening economic conditions.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes

The latest incident follows deadly clashes last week between Taliban fighters and Pakistani forces along the border. The confrontation reportedly began when Taliban fighters opened fire on Pakistani border posts.

Afghan sources claim a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone was spotted over eastern Afghanistan near the Iranian border, allegedly entering from Pakistan. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) October 14, 2025

The Taliban Ministry of Defense described the attack as retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, while Islamabad said it responded with artillery and small-arms fire.

According to Pakistan’s military, 23 soldiers were killed and 29 others injured in the clashes. Pakistani retaliatory strikes reportedly killed more than 200 Taliban and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Closed

The border clashes have kept key crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan closed for a third consecutive day, severely affecting travel and trade. Reports said that hundreds of people, including those seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and dozens of trucks carrying goods remain stranded on both sides of the border.

Regional countries, including China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, have urged Islamabad and the Taliban to reduce tensions and resolve disputes through dialogue.

⚡️BREAKING An American MQ-9 drone is operating over Afghanistan, in close proximity to Iran Afghan sources claim that the American drone entered from Pakistani airspace pic.twitter.com/1ysIK24iIP — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 14, 2025

Rising Pakistan-Taliban Tensions Over TTP

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban government have deteriorated in recent weeks due to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group with ideological and operational ties to the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has carried out dozens of deadly attacks inside Pakistan.

Islamabad accuses the Taliban of providing shelter to TTP leaders and fighters in Afghanistan, who reportedly plan cross-border attacks. Taliban authorities in Kabul deny the allegations, asserting that no group is allowed to use Afghan territory against other nations.

