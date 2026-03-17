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Home > World > Did Pakistan Airstrikes Attack Hospital Or Ammo Depot? 400 Dead In Kabul – Taliban, Islamabad Trade Conflicting Claims

Did Pakistan Airstrikes Attack Hospital Or Ammo Depot? 400 Dead In Kabul – Taliban, Islamabad Trade Conflicting Claims

A deadly airstrike in Kabul has triggered a war of narratives between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Kabul claims 400 killed in a rehab centre during Shab-e-Qadr prayers, while Islamabad denies targeting civilians. Eyewitnesses describe a “doomsday” scene as tensions escalate along the Durand Line.

Afghanistan says Pakistan airstrike killed 400 in Kabul hospital; Islamabad denies, calls claims false amid border tensions. Photo: Gemini.
Afghanistan says Pakistan airstrike killed 400 in Kabul hospital; Islamabad denies, calls claims false amid border tensions. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 17, 2026 12:11:24 IST

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Did Pakistan Airstrikes Attack Hospital Or Ammo Depot? 400 Dead In Kabul – Taliban, Islamabad Trade Conflicting Claims

Afghanistan on Tuesday claimed that a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation centre killed 400 people in the capital city, Kabul. According to reports, Pakistan carried out an airstrike in Kabul on Monday evening at around 9:00 pm. The strike triggered panic in Kabul as people were out for the Iftar (breaking fast) on the auspicious day of Shab-e-Qadr. 

What Afghanistan Said

According to reports, citing Afghanistan Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman, the Kabul drug rehabilitation center has been destroyed in the airstrikes. 

Two neighbours have been caught in months of conflict after Islamabad accused the Taliban regime in Afghanistan of supporting terror groups to carry out attacks in Pakistan. Forces of both countries have been exchanging fire on the border  – Durand line – killing several people on both sides.

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Also Read: Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions Rock Rawalpindi, Taliban Attacks PAF Base Chaklala With Drones After Islamabad Kills 400 In Kabul Hospital Strike

What Pakistan Said

After the Taliban accused Pakistan of killing patients in a hospital, Islamabad reacted quickly rejecting the allegations. Pakistan called the charges “false and misleading.” 

Reports quoting Pakistan’s information minister, Attaullah Tarar, said that Islamabad denied hitting any civilian infrastructure and claimed it had carried out strikes on ‘terrorism-supporting military installations of the Afghan Taliban regime.

According to observers close to Pakistan, its air forces carried out a strike targeting an ammo depot in the city. The pro-Pakistan military observers claim that the drug rehabilitation center has been situated close to an ammunition centre, catching fire in secondary blasts. 

Pakistan named its operation as Ghazab Lil Haq.

What Witnesses Said

Reports from Afghanistan, citing eyewitnesses, say that Pakistan bombed the hospital in Kabul when people were completing their prayers. One eyewitness said that the bobs hit the rooms and patients’ area, according to a report by Reuters.

“The whole place caught fire. It was like doomsday,” said Ahmad, 50, who said he was under treatment at the facility and gave only his first name. “My friends were burning in the fire, and we could not save them all.”

Also Read: Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘War’: 400 Killed In Kabul Airstrike, Hospital ‘Wiped Out’ During Ramadan, Taliban Blames Pakistan, Islamabad Denies

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 12:11 PM IST
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Did Pakistan Airstrikes Attack Hospital Or Ammo Depot? 400 Dead In Kabul – Taliban, Islamabad Trade Conflicting Claims

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Did Pakistan Airstrikes Attack Hospital Or Ammo Depot? 400 Dead In Kabul – Taliban, Islamabad Trade Conflicting Claims
Did Pakistan Airstrikes Attack Hospital Or Ammo Depot? 400 Dead In Kabul – Taliban, Islamabad Trade Conflicting Claims
Did Pakistan Airstrikes Attack Hospital Or Ammo Depot? 400 Dead In Kabul – Taliban, Islamabad Trade Conflicting Claims
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