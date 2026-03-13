LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

Afghanistan launched retaliatory drone strikes targeting key Pakistan Army installations in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Taliban-led Defence Ministry said Friday. The attack reportedly damaged the Kohat Military Fort command centre after deadly artillery shelling in Afghanistan’s Khost province killed civilians.

Afghanistan launches drone strikes on Pakistan Army sites in Kohat after deadly shelling in Khost. Photo: Gemini.
Afghanistan launches drone strikes on Pakistan Army sites in Kohat after deadly shelling in Khost. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 13, 2026 14:52:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

Afghanistan conducted retaliatory drone strikes on strategic military centres and installations of the Pakistan army in the Kohath area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Pakistan’s Kohat Military Fort, a war command centre along the Durand Line, and the office of the fort’s commander sustained significant damage during the retaliatory strikes.

In a post on X, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence said, “The fort’s military installations, the command centre, depots, and soldiers’ residential quarters were destroyed, resulting in significant human and material losses.”

You Might Be Interested In

The strikes came after the military targeted various areas of the Alisher-Terezai district of Khost province, near the hypothetical Durand Line, with artillery fire, as per TOLO News. Four members of one family were killed, and three others were injured as a result of the shelling.

The Pakistan Air Force also struck the fuel depots belonging to the private airline Kam Air near Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that this company provides fuel materials for domestic airlines as well as for United Nations aircraft. Zabihullah Mujahid also accused Pakistan of previously attacking the fuel storage of a national trader named Haji Khan Zadah.

This comes amid an increasing exchange of airstrikes between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the Durand Line in February. Pakistan launched air strikes on Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, and other cities as clashes escalate along the two countries’ shared border.

The Durand Line dispute and the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 have fuelled tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with frequent clashes reported.

In particular, Pakistan wants the Taliban to rein in armed groups such as the Pakistan Taliban, known by its acronym TTP, which it says Afghanistan is harbouring. The TTP emerged in Pakistan in 2007 and is separate from the Taliban in Afghanistan but shares deep ideological, social and linguistic ties with the group, as per Al Jazeera.

Armed attacks in Pakistan by the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which operates in the resource-rich Balochistan province, have surged in recent years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have borne the brunt of the violence.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan Strikes Kabul And Afghanistan Border Regions In Deadly Airstrikes; Kam Air Fuel Depot Near Kandahar Airport Hit, 4 Killed

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 2:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newsairstrikesDurand Linepakistan newsshellingTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

‘Won’t Bet Life Insurance Policy On Him’: Netanyahu’s Death Threat To New Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei; Asks Iranian People To Overthrow ‘Tyrants’

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Missing From Public View, Reports Say His One Or Two Legs Cut Off, Stomach Or Liver Ruptured, ‘Died In Airstrike…’

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Viral ‘Peak Detailing’ Memes On Birthday; Shares Excitement Ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

CSK in Legal Trouble as Kavya Maran Takes MS Dhoni’s Team to Court Ahead of IPL 2026

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where And How To Check The Results Online

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

‘Raised India–Australia Ties to Highest Level’: Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi, Urges Stronger Quad Leadership

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Dončić Calls Off Engagement Amid Difficulties Spending Time with His Daughter

SSC LDCE Final Answer Key 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet And Check Scorecard Link Here

Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling
Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling
Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling
Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

QUICK LINKS