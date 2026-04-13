Pakistan Regulator Sends Notice To Geo News Over Asha Bhosle Tribute, Journalists Push Back Saying ‘Art Must Not Be Limited By Borders’

The Pakistani media regulatory authority’s (PEMRA) decision to challenge Geo News after they televised a tribute to Asha Bhosle upon her passing is creating controversy. The tribute included visuals from Bhosle’s career as well as Indian songs performed by her.

As per reports, `PEMRA’ issued a show-cause notice to Geo News regarding the controversy. In response, many media and journalist members expressed outrage regarding PEMRA’s actions. Geo’s Managing Director condemned PEMRA’s choice to challenge Geo, providing further details about the traditions and practices associated with celebrating the artistic careers of deceased artist’s.

Asha Bhosle Death: Channel Defends Coverage, Calls It Standard Practice

“It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this,” Azhar Abbas, managing director of Geo News and president of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors in Pakistan, shared the development on X.

Asha Bhosle Death: Debate Over Art, Borders And Cultural Exchange

Reports say that the larger issue of Art and Culture crossing borders was raised by Azhar Abbas, who commented on how Art should not be restricted by looking at the singers link to their home country, Pakistan.

He said “Art is like all knowledge, it is a common cultural resource of the human race, therefore art must not be limited or restricted by borders.” He added that “Asha Bhosle had great admiration for Pakistani legend singer Noor Jahan” and even referred to her as “her elder sister”.

Asha Bhosle Death: Strong Reactions From Journalists And Civil Society

This notice was met with outrage by many journalists and civil society members throughout Pakistan, who have publicly condemned the regulation as being both unnecessary and excessive.

According to reports, many voices among these groups deemed the action to be indicative of “an unprecedented degree of control over the media” and continued with the argument that “even when conflict exists, the works and artists involved should not be confined in some manner.” A prevailing sentiment across this group is that “during times of war and conflict, neither art nor artists should be made to suffer as a result”.

Asha Bhosle Death: Singer’s Legacy Crossed Borders Despite Tensions

Asha Bhosle, who died at 92 years old, was one of the world’s best-known singers in the Indian subcontinent, having amassed millions of dedicated fans around the globe, including large numbers of listeners in both India and Pakistan throughout her five-decade-long career.

Numerous media reports have described her music as having “transcended borders” and being experienced by audiences in many countries. Pakistani media has also reported on Bhosle’s influence and the strong musical connection she has with fans in Pakistan.

Asha Bhosle Death: Ongoing Probe And Wider Questions On Media Freedom

The notice from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has opened up a larger debate regarding cultural exchange and media freedom in Pakistan. While PEMRA has requested a response from the affected channel, there is an ongoing discussion regarding the justification for these types of restrictions.

The current situation has provoked a broader discussion about how art, culture, and journalism are treated during sensitive political times. Many people are concerned that creating restrictions on the way in which global icons, such as Asha Bhosle, are acknowledged will establish a disturbing precedent for the region’s media.

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