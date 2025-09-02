Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir Join China’s Massive Military Parade – How Will India React?

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the Second World War and the War of Resistance against Japan. Around 26 foreign leaders are expected to join, showing China’s efforts to highlight its military strength and global influence.

China’s State Council said leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America have been invited to the parade at Tiananmen Square. The event will display the latest weapons and military technology of the People’s Liberation Army. Among those attending are Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and several other heads of government from Central Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Strong Pakistan-China Relations on Display

Sharif’s attendance reflects the growing Pakistan-China partnership, especially after recent talks on trade, security, and infrastructure. In August, Chinese and Pakistani officials discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture and mining, which are important for the next stage of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is also expected to attend. Reports say Munir might draw as much attention as the prime minister, showing the army’s key role in Pakistan’s relations with China.

The parade, watched by millions worldwide, is seen as both a display of China’s rising defense power and a reminder of its historical wartime achievements.

India at the SCO

The military parade comes shortly after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Tianjin, China. At the summit, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said terrorism remains a global challenge and warned that “double standards” will not be accepted.

“In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role,” Modi said during his speech on Monday. “India has taken the lead against terror groups and opposes any form of terror financing. We have recently seen the brutal Pahalgam attack… I thank all the friendly countries who supported us.”

How the US Perceives New Ties Formed at the SCO

American media coverage of the SCO summit focused on the apparent closeness between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pictures of the two leaders riding in the same car and holding hands while walking drew widespread attention on television and online.

Modi’s presence at the summit with China and Russia also led to criticism of former US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Critics argued that Trump’s tariffs on India pushed New Delhi closer to China, a theme highlighted by US media during the summit.

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a video of Modi greeting the leaders of China and Russia on X, blaming Trump for what he called a diplomatic setback. Newsom, a leading Democrat expected to run for President in 2028, became one of the most high-profile critics of Trump’s approach toward India.

Also Read: SCO Summit 2025: China’s Xi Jinping Issues Big Statement Amid Trump Tariffs, Says ‘Must Oppose Cold War Mentality…’