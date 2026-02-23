Peru Military Helicopter Crash Kills 15, Including Children and Crew Members After Aircraft Loses Communication Mid-Flight

A Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 military helicopter crashed in southern Peru’s Arequipa region, killing all 15 people on board, officials confirmed. The incident has shocked the nation and left families grieving as rescuers and investigators try to piece together what went wrong.

Reports say that the helicopter vanished from radar while flying Sunday, and was later found in a remote area. Among the dead were four crew members and 11 passengers, including seven children.

Children killed in crash

As per reports, among the young victims were children aged three, ten, 14 (three of them), 15 and 17 years old. Their deaths have struck a particularly tragic chord across Peru.

The adults killed included Colonel Javier Nole Gonzales (50), who was serving in the Air Force, and two women identified as Elisa Bernel Paredes (49) and Zoila Fernandez Medina (45). The helicopter crew have been named as Sergio Danner Paucar Centurión, Luis Fernando Huertas Cárcamo, Kamila Chapi Anchapuri Jove, and Leiner Aguirre Huamán.

The aircraft had taken off from Pisco and was on a mission to support flood-affected areas near Arequipa and to participate in paratrooper training when contact was lost. Rescuers faced heavy rain and difficult terrain, which slowed their efforts to locate the wreckage.

Peruvian Air Force extends sympathy

In a statement, the Peruvian Air Force expressed “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims and pledged full support to them during this difficult time. A full investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

The loss of so many young lives, including a three-year-old child, has left communities mourning and raising questions about safety and the mission that brought the helicopter into danger.

