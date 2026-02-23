LIVE TV
Election Commission Of India Releases Final Tamil Nadu Voter List After SIR Drive; 27.53 Lakh Added, 4.23 Lakh Removed, Total Electors At 5.6 Crore

The Election Commission of India has released the final voter list for Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections after completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Election Commission of India Releases Final Tamil Nadu Voter List (Image: AI generated)
Election Commission of India Releases Final Tamil Nadu Voter List (Image: AI generated)

Published: February 23, 2026 16:04:22 IST

The Election Commission of India on Monday released the final voter list for Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. This final list was published after a long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which is done to make sure voter lists are accurate, up-to-date and free of errors or duplicates.

The final revised electoral roll shows that a large number of names were removed. As per reports, the updated list from the Election Commission of India now has about 5.43 crore eligible voters, but over 4.2 lakh names were deleted from the earlier draft roll before going public.

Election Commission of India: Updated Voter Strength and Gender Breakup

Speaking in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the state’s voter list now has around 2.7 crore men, 2.8 crore women and 7,617 third gender voters.

She also shared earlier figures to explain the change. As of October 27, 2025, Tamil Nadu had about 6.4 crore voters on the rolls. However, after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the house-to-house enumeration process, the draft voter list released on December 19, 2025 showed a drop. The total number of voters came down to around 5.4 crore.

Election Commission of India Conducts Claims and Objections Process

Reports say that between December 19, 2025 and January 30, 2026, the Election Commission of India held a claims and objections period. During this time, people could apply to add their names or raise concerns about mistakes in the voter list.

In this process, 27.53 lakh eligible voters were added to the list. At the same time, 4.23 lakh names were removed because they were found to be ineligible.

After making all these changes, the final voter list was released by Election Commission of India on February 23, 2026. The total number of voters in Tamil Nadu now stands at 5.6 crore.

A senior official from the Election Commission of India said that, “We have to make the final list as clean as possible. This is important so that only eligible and valid voters are included. People whose names are removed can still apply again if they think it is a mistake.”

Election Commission of India Issues Notices Over Incomplete Records

According to reports, the Election Commission of India also confirmed that notices were issued to more than 12 lakh people whose details were unclear or incomplete. Those voters were given time to submit documents and self-declarations to keep their names on the final list.

Officials said the SIR process followed a directive from the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court, which required that any name removed due to conflicting information must be publicly displayed with reasons for removal. These lists were shown in public places such as gram panchayat offices, ward offices and other local administrative offices, according to reports. 

Voters are urged to check their names on the official website or at local offices. If a name has been wrongly deleted, people can submit Form 6 for inclusion, or other forms for correcting details, before the last date for nomination filings.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:04 PM IST
Election Commission Of India Releases Final Tamil Nadu Voter List After SIR Drive; 27.53 Lakh Added, 4.23 Lakh Removed, Total Electors At 5.6 Crore

