Philippines Foreign Secretary hails strengthening India ties, highlights defence and Indo-Pacific cooperation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 03:38:07 IST

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro expressed her satisfaction on Wednesday with the strengthening of India-Philippines relations, particularly in defence and infrastructure. She highlighted the ongoing growth in bilateral ties, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration in these key sectors.

Lazaro emphasised the long-standing defence cooperation between the two countries, noting that the relationship in this area has only deepened over time.

“Cooperation in the field of defence has been in existence even way back. However, I think it’s continuing and there will be, if I recall, several agreements that were signed with our defence sector. And I think this is a good sign of the strengthening and the expansion of the relations,” Lazaro told ANI.

This growing partnership between India and the Philippines aligns with broader regional objectives. Lazaro pointed out that their collaboration makes a significant contribution to the Indo-Pacific security framework.

“Our relationship, Philippines-India relations, is something that will strengthen the principles that we have been espousing on the Indo-Pacific. It will strengthen the issue of regional security and many other aspects of it,” she added.

On the topic of regional security, Lazaro also addressed the ongoing South China Sea dispute, acknowledging it as a pressing issue. Despite the challenges, she reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to finding peaceful solutions.

“Of course, the South China issue is an outstanding issue, but we are also looking at several mechanisms on how to establish peace and security,” she noted.

The strengthening of bilateral ties was also underscored during the recent State Visit by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines to India from August 4-8. This visit, accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, marked the first trip of President Marcos to India since assuming office.

The visit highlighted the growing partnership between the two nations across multiple sectors. During his stay, President Marcos held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met with President Droupadi Murmu, and engaged with key officials, including a call from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

India and the Philippines have shared a diplomatic relationship since November 1949, and over the years, this partnership has expanded into areas such as trade, defence, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, and digital technologies. Both nations have also been closely engaged at the regional level, especially through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

The relationship between India and the Philippines forms a central pillar of India’s Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, while also contributing to the broader vision for the Indo-Pacific region. President Marcos’ visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, providing a timely opportunity for both leaders to strengthen ties and set the stage for future collaboration on regional and global issues. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

