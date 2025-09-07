LIVE TV
PM Modi congratulates Guyana's President Irfaan Ali on election win

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 00:24:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his congratulations to Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali for his party’s resounding victory in the recently concluded General and Regional elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to President Irfaan Ali on the resounding success in General and Regional elections. I look forward to further strengthening India-Guyana partnership anchored in strong and historical people-to-people ties.”

Responding to PM Modi’s message, President Irfaan Ali expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to deepening bilateral ties. In his post, Ali said, “I look forward to continuing to work with @narendramodi, the Government, and the people of India to further build our already strong and cordial relations.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Diplomatic relations between India and Guyana exist since 1965 when a Commission of India was established in Georgetown in May 1965 and was made a full-fledged High Commission of India in 1968 after the country got independence on May 26, 1966. In 1998, Guyana became a member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) despite its Muslim population being as low as 6.4%, bringing it close to the Islamic world.

India and Guyana share longstanding relations, with deep-rooted cultural and historical connections. A significant portion of Guyana’s population is of Indian origin, tracing back to indentured labourers brought during the colonial period. These people-to-people ties have served as the foundation for cooperation in areas ranging from trade and agriculture to energy and education. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: guyana-presidentindia-guyanaindia-guyana-tiespm modi’

QUICK LINKS