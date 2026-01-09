LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

India-US trade agreement collapsed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally contact President Donald Trump, according to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Lutnick claimed Trump personally finalises major trade deals and expected a direct call from Modi to close the agreement.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says India-US trade deal failed after PM Modi did not directly call President Trump. Photo: X.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says India-US trade deal failed after PM Modi did not directly call President Trump. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 9, 2026 11:49:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

India-US Trade Deal: The proposed trade agreement between the United States and India failed to materialise because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally reach out to US President Donald Trump, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has claimed.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking on a podcast, Lutnick said negotiations with India were left incomplete after New Delhi failed to take what he described as a crucial final step: direct engagement between the two leaders.

‘It’s Trump’s Deal’: Howard Lutnick on Breakdown of Trade Talks With India

Lutnick said that President Trump personally closes major trade agreements and that a direct call from Modi was expected to finalise the India deal.

You Might Be Interested In

“Let’s be clear, it’s his (Trump’s) deal. He is the closer. He does it. It’s all set up. You got to have Modi call the President. They were uncomfortable doing it. So, Modi didn’t call,” Lutnick said.

According to the Commerce Secretary, US negotiators had already progressed talks with several other countries under the assumption that India’s agreement would be finalised first.

Also Read: ‘I Don’t Need International Law’: Donald Trump’s Shows Brazen Disregard For Global Rules, Says ‘Nothing Can Stop Me But…’

What Blocked The India-US Trade Deal: Howard Lutnick Gives Unusual Explanation, Says Opportunity Has Passed

Lutnick explained that because India did not move forward in time, the US shifted focus to other nations, announcing multiple trade deals in quick succession.

“That Friday left, in the next week we did Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam. We announced a whole bunch of deals,” he said.

He added that these agreements were negotiated at higher tariff rates, based on the expectation that India’s deal would already be completed.

“Because we negotiated with them and assumed that India is going to be done before them and negotiated with them at a higher rate. So now the problem is, that the deals came out at a higher rate and then India claws back and says, ‘Oh okay, we are ready.’ I said ready for what?!” Lutnick stated.

Lutnick said India attempted to revive the talks weeks later but was told the opportunity had passed.

“You know, it was like three weeks later. I go, ‘Are you ready for the train that left the station three weeks ago?’” he added.

Howard Lutnick’s Earlier Warning to India

Last year, Lutnick had publicly warned that India must “react correctly” to the United States amid escalating trade tensions.

At that time, he said Washington was seeking to correct trade imbalances with multiple countries, including India.

“We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, right? It’s got an issue. India—these are countries that need to really react correctly to America,” Lutnick said.

He urged India to open its markets and avoid policies he claimed were harmful to US interests.

“Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that’s why we’re off sides with them,” he added.

India Faces 50% US Tariffs

At present, Indian exports to the United States are subject to a 50 per cent tariff rate.

The Trump administration has imposed some of the steepest tariffs on India, including a 25 per cent penalty linked to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, among the highest levied on any country globally.

India and the United States have been negotiating a proposed bilateral trade agreement since March. So far, six rounds of talks have been held, but no breakthrough has been announced.

India has strongly criticised the US tariff measures, describing them as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

500% Tariffs On India For Buying Russian Oil?

India is once again facing pressure from Washington following the introduction of a proposed US law that could impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil.

US Senator Lindsey Graham recently said President Trump has “greenlit” the Russia sanctions legislation.

The proposed law, titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, would authorise the US administration to impose sweeping tariffs and secondary sanctions on countries importing Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other commodities.

“The President must increase the rate of duty on all goods and services imported from Russia into the United States to at least 500% relative to the value of such goods and services,” the bill states.

Also Read: Is Trump About To Attack Mexico? US President Vows Strikes On Drug Cartels, ‘Going To Start Now Hitting Land’

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 11:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-6Howard LutnickIndia US trade dealtariffstrump tariffsus newsWorld news

RELATED News

From AI To Brooms: Who Is Mukesh Mandal, The Indian Engineer Now Earning ₹1 Lakh A Month Sweeping Streets In Russia?

‘I Don’t Need International Law’: Donald Trump’s Shows Brazen Disregard For Global Rules, Says ‘Nothing Can Stop Me But…’

‘Trump Is Going To Kill You’: Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? US Issues Chilling Warning Against Iran’s Supreme Leader

Iran On Brink Of Regime Change? Supreme Leader Khamenei Faces Heat As Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Heads To Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, US President Issues Dire Warning After Protests Turn Deadly

Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

LATEST NEWS

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate

Will Indian Stock Market Bounce Back? Nifty Drops 250+ Points, Sensex Plunges 780; Why Did Dalaal Street Crash On Thursday

Brooklyn Beckham Takes Drastic Legal Step, Sends Shocking Legal Notice To Parents, Restricts David and Victoria From Contacting Him Directly

Tara Sutaria’s Sultry Gown Glow-Up: A Masterclass in Fearless Glamour

‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

Shilpa’s Body-Baring Boldness: Fitness Queen’s Hottest Flex

SNAP Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Check Latest Official Updates at snaptest.org

BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?
‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?
‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?
‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

QUICK LINKS