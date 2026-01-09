Is Trump About To Attack Mexico? US President Vows Strikes On Drug Cartels, ‘Going To Start Now Hitting Land’

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States is “going to start now hitting land” in its campaign against drug cartels. The threat is seen as a significant shift from the administration’s largely maritime‑focused counter‑narcotics strategy. Trump framed the move as a direct response to what he described as cartel control of Mexico and an annual US death toll of “250,000–300,000” from illicit drugs.

The president’s comment has raised concerns about the possible extension of US operations beyond international waters into territory or infrastructure linked to cartels. Analysts warn that military action on Mexican territory could be perceived as aggression, potentially spurring unintended consequences such as displacement and increased migration pressure.

Mexico Drug Cartels: Trump Cites Fatality Figures

Trump’s reference to “250,000–300,000” annual deaths attributed to cartel‑linked drugs is not supported by current public health statistics. Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cited by multiple news outlets, reported approximately 76,516 U.S. overdose deaths in the 12 months ending April 2025. a figure about 25 percent lower than the previous 12‑month period.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also released new data showing a significant decline in nationwide homicides. According to her administration, daily murders have fallen by about 40 percent since she took office.

Sheinbaum said the reduction reflects improved coordination among security agencies and government institutions. She noted that homicide figures in December 2025 were the lowest in a decade compared with September 2024, the month before she assumed office.

US Tensions With Mexico

For months, Sheinbaum has sought to defuse escalating rhetoric from Donald Trump regarding military action against cartels. The US president has repeatedly asserted that Mexico is “governed by the cartels” and criticized Sheinbaum’s handling of organized crime.

Sheinbaum has consistently rejected the idea of US military intervention on Mexican soil. Her administration insists that while cooperation and intelligence sharing with Washington are welcome, any unilateral US action would violate Mexico’s sovereignty.

The specter of a US incursion into Mexico intensified following a surprise operation by US special forces in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Trump had frequently accused Maduro of drug trafficking.

