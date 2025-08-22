LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting

PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting

PM Narendra Modi will visit Japan (August 29–30) for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and China (August 31–September 1) to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin, discussing bilateral ties, regional issues, and global strategic cooperation.

PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 22, 2025 20:53:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, Modi will travel to Japan from August 29-30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Modi’s eighth visit to Japan and his first summit with Ishiba, the MEA added.

1. During the visit, the two leaders will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, covering defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. They will also discuss issues of regional and global importance. The visit is expected to reaffirm the longstanding bond of friendship between the two countries, the MEA said.

2. In the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of China’s President Xi Jinping, Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the Summit. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017 and held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of the organisation during 2022-23, the MEA noted.

3. In a continuation of ongoing engagement, earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

4. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid an official visit to India from August 18 to 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party and Foreign Minister of China.
“Mr. Wang Yi handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi to the Prime Minister for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin. He also shared his positive assessment of the bilateral meeting with EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with NSA Ajit Doval during his visit,” Prime Minister Office stated in a release.
Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India’s commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.
Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance.
He expressed support for China’s Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. PM underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity, an official statement issued by PMO read. (ANI)

Also Read: “Asol Paribortan Ashbe”: PM Modi Calls for TMC’s Exit for Bengal’s Growth

Tags: Bilateral MeetingIndia China relationsIndia- Japan Summitsco

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting
PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting
PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting
PM Modi to Visit Japan and China for India-Japan Summit and SCO Meeting

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?