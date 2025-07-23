PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for the United Kingdom on the first leg of his two-nation visit, which will also see him visiting the Maldives later this week. The visit to the UK from July 23-24 is aimed at boosting bilateral ties, with the expected signing of the highly-anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a key highlight.

Free Trade Agreement on the table

After three years of talks, India and the UK are set to sign a landmark FTA, slashing tariffs on 99% of Indian exports and easing duties on 90% of UK goods.

This deal could double bilateral trade (now $60 billion) by 2030.

High-Level Talks with UK PM Keir Starmer & King Charles III

As part of his diplomatic tour, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III to discuss trade, defence, climate, education, and innovation, among other things under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Robust institutional ties

Five ministerial dialogues, reports suggest, cover defence, trade, science, energy, economy, and finance, and are aimed at strengthening decades of deepening diplomatic ties between India and the UK.

Key UK Agenda Items

Defence & security collaboration

Talks will likley include cooperation on key technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, and regular military exchanges

Khalistani extremist concerns

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had earlier suggested that PM Modi would likely raise the issue of Khalistani terrorists, with the UK assuring India it will take necessary action in that regard.

Extradition of fugitives

Discussions are expected to also push on legal cooperation for extraditing fugitives to India:

“There is a legal process … we continue to follow very closely with our partners in the UK on these matters,” Misri had said.

Maldives Leg (July 25–26)

Guest of Honour on Independence Day

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Malé to mark the 60th Independence Day of the Maldives, during what will be his third visit to the country, and the first under President Muizzu’s tenure.

Vision MAHASAGAR in focus

The leaders will review progress on the India‑Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership launched in October 2024 under Vision MAHASAGAR.

Credit boost

India is reportedly preparing a line of credit to support Maldives’ economic recovery and fund capacity‑building and infrastructure projects.