LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > India > PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?

PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?

PM Modi's two-nation trip (July 23–26) focuses on sealing the India‑UK Free Trade Agreement, boosting ties on defence, AI and security, and addressing Khalistani concerns. In the Maldives, he'll mark Independence Day and reinforce maritime cooperation via Vision MAHASAGAR.

PM Modi heads to the UK then Maldives to seal the India‑UK Free Trade Agreement, bolster ties on defence, security, climate and address Khalistani issue. (ANI File Photo)
PM Modi heads to the UK then Maldives to seal the India‑UK Free Trade Agreement, bolster ties on defence, security, climate and address Khalistani issue. (ANI File Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 23, 2025 14:00:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for the United Kingdom on the first leg of his two-nation visit, which will also see him visiting the Maldives later this week. The visit to the UK from July 23-24 is aimed at boosting bilateral ties, with the expected signing of the highly-anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a key highlight.

Free Trade Agreement on the table

  • After three years of talks, India and the UK are set to sign a landmark FTA, slashing tariffs on 99% of Indian exports and easing duties on 90% of UK goods.
  • This deal could double bilateral trade (now $60 billion) by 2030.

High-Level Talks with UK PM Keir Starmer & King Charles III

As part of his diplomatic tour, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III to discuss trade, defence, climate, education, and innovation, among other things under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Robust institutional ties

Five ministerial dialogues, reports suggest, cover defence, trade, science, energy, economy, and finance, and are aimed at strengthening decades of deepening diplomatic ties between India and the UK.

Key UK Agenda Items

Defence & security collaboration

Talks will likley include cooperation on key technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, and regular military exchanges

Khalistani extremist concerns

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had earlier suggested that PM Modi would likely raise the issue of Khalistani terrorists, with the UK assuring India it will take necessary action in that regard.

Extradition of fugitives

Discussions are expected to also push on legal cooperation for extraditing fugitives to India:

“There is a legal process … we continue to follow very closely with our partners in the UK on these matters,” Misri had said.

Maldives Leg (July 25–26)

Guest of Honour on Independence Day

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Malé to mark the 60th Independence Day of the Maldives, during what will be his third visit to the country, and the first under President Muizzu’s tenure.

Vision MAHASAGAR in focus

The leaders will review progress on the India‑Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership launched in October 2024 under Vision MAHASAGAR.

Credit boost

India is reportedly preparing a line of credit to support Maldives’ economic recovery and fund capacity‑building and infrastructure projects.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2India-Maldives tiesIndia-UK tieskeir starmerking charlespm modi’

RELATED News

Delhi Govt To Provide Free Laptops For 1,200 Meritorious Students
Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Actor Rana Daggubati Seeks Additional Time From ED Date In Betting Apps Case
Is Trump-Xi Meet on the Cards? US President Says China Trip ‘Not Too Distant’

More News

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Likes It H**d In Bedroom Amid Ben Affleck Split
Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!
Xavi Simons Edges Toward Chelsea Transfer
Why Was Park Bo Gum In Tears? IU’s Unforgettable Finale Cameo Explained
Breadcrumbing To Cushioning: Wildest Gen Z Dating Moves For You To Know
BLACKPINK’s Solo Stars Reportedly Blocked from Grammy Best New Artist? Here’s Why!
Brain Fog That Won’t Go Away? It Might Be a Serious Warning Sign From Your Brain
PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?
Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game
SAI’s Research Wing NCSSR Holds First Institutional Committee Meeting To Set Benchmark In Sports Science Research
PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?
PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?
PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?
PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?