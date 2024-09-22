Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
PM Modi’s US Visit: Strengthening Quad Alliances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad leaders' summit in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside leaders from the United States, Japan, and Australia.

PM Modi’s US Visit: Strengthening Quad Alliances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad leaders’ summit in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside leaders from the United States, Japan, and Australia. This event is part of his three-day visit to the US, which kicked off with his arrival in Philadelphia.

Prioritizing a Free and Inclusive Indo-Pacific

In his opening comments at the summit, hosted by President Joe Biden, PM Modi highlighted the significance of a “free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.” He made it clear that the Quad partnership is not aimed at any specific nation, but is focused on maintaining a rules-based international order.

“We are not against anyone,” Modi said, emphasizing the need for respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful conflict resolution.

MUST READ: Quad Leaders Address Ukraine War Concerns

Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines

Aside from the summit discussions, PM Modi held important bilateral meetings with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. These conversations are seen as essential for strengthening relations among the Quad countries and addressing regional challenges.

India’s Role in Russia-Ukraine Dialogue

During a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri spoke about India’s ongoing discussions related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He noted that India’s involvement in these conversations is recognized as valuable by the international community.

“We are in ongoing conversations with multiple parties,” Misri explained. “However, it’s clear that achieving outcomes will require more time and effort.”

A Step Towards Strengthened Alliances

As the Quad leaders reaffirm their commitment to cooperation and peace, PM Modi‘s visit represents a crucial step in building strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. With ongoing discussions on pressing global issues, the summit illustrates a unified approach to addressing challenges and promoting stability.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Highlights Quad’s Role In Global Conflicts

