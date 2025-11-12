LIVE TV
Popular Food Creator Michael Duarte Passes Away Days After Wedding Anniversary

Food influencer Michael Duarte, known as @foodwithbearhands, died in a “horrible incident” while traveling through Texas, days after celebrating his wedding anniversary. His family confirmed the news through a GoFundMe page, which did not disclose the cause of death. Duarte, who had over two million followers across platforms, was admired for his barbecue and grilling recipes.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 12, 2025 01:44:32 IST

Food influencer Michael Duarte, better known as @foodwithbearhands, died in a tragic accident while traveling through Texas. His family broke the news on social media just days after he and his wife, Jessica, celebrated their wedding anniversary. Duarte passed away on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page linked to his Instagram. The cause of his death hasn’t been made public, but the family described it as a heartbreaking loss. Friends, fans, and loved ones are grieving, remembering Michael for his kindness and his love of cooking.

Both his family and his talent agency put out moving statements after his death. The agency called him “a devoted husband to Jessica, a loving father to his daughter, a brother, and a loyal friend to many.” Fans have filled his social media with stories and tributes, sharing how much his warmth and generosity meant to them. The fundraising page set up for his family is helping them through this tough time, and thousands have already donated, leaving messages full of love and support for Michael’s family.

Michael Duarte’s Legacy as @foodwithbearhands

Michael made a name for himself with his creative food videos and barbecue recipes, building a huge following across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube over two million people in total. He inspired so many with his simple cooking style and his focus on building community. His social media bio summed it up: “My purpose is to share food with people who need it the most.” His followers admired how he made food joyful and accessible, and even now, fans keep posting tributes on his videos from all over the world.

Michael Duarte’s Life and Career in Food Content Creation

Before he became famous, Michael wanted to create a space where cooking could bring people together. His videos often featured outdoor grilling, comfort food, and big family-style meals. It was his creativity and real, down-to-earth personality that helped him stand out online. Lots of other food creators say he inspired them to start their own channels. His sudden passing has left a hole in the food community, and people all over the world feel his absence.

Since the news broke, food lovers and fellow creators everywhere have shared stories about what Michael’s videos meant to them. Fans talk about the happiness his content brought into their lives. The message of kindness and community he championed still pushes others to do the same. His GoFundMe is still open, helping Jessica and their daughter as they cope with their loss. Michael’s story really shows the power of sharing how one person can spread joy, empathy, and love through something as simple as food.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 1:44 AM IST
QUICK LINKS