'Prepare To Be Away From Your Home…' Storm Chandra Hits UK, Over 100 Flood Warnings Issued, Travel Disruption Continues Until Friday, Check Latest Updates Here

Storm Chandra has battered large parts of the UK with heavy rain and strong winds, triggering widespread flooding and major travel disruption. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place across England, while ice alerts have been issued for parts of the country, adding to morning rush-hour difficulties.

Storm Chandra Hits UK, Over 100 Flood Warnings Issued. Photo:X

Published: January 28, 2026 15:39:32 IST

National Rail has warned that journeys across England, Scotland, and Wales could continue to be affected until Friday, as authorities respond to flooding caused by already saturated ground. 

Storm Chandra struck just days after Storm Ingrid caused widespread damage over the weekend, leaving many areas vulnerable as heavy rain fell on already waterlogged ground. 

Storm Chandra Causes Major Accidents 

A major incident was declared in Somerset after flooding affected around 50 properties, with further disruption expected as a yellow rain warning remains in place for south-west England on Thursday. Schools were shut in parts of England and Northern Ireland on Tuesday due to severe weather.



Record-breaking rainfall was reported in several areas, including Katesbridge in Northern Ireland, Mountbatten in Plymouth, and Hurn in Dorset, all of which logged their highest January daily totals. 

In Northern Ireland, more than 10,000 properties were left without electricity at the height of the storm, while over 300 schools were forced to close. Wind gusts peaked at 80mph at Orlock Head on the Ards Peninsula.

Weather Warning Due To Storm Chandra 

Flooding risks remained high on Wednesday morning, with flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 260 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, issued across England. 

In Wales, three flood warnings and 16 flood alerts were in place, while Scotland recorded eight flood warnings and eight flood alerts. Forecasters have warned that further rainfall of 10-20mm is expected across south-west England on Thursday and Friday, raising the likelihood of additional flooding. 

Snow is also forecast for parts of the Pennines and Southern Uplands early on Friday, with accumulations of 2-7cm expected above 200 metres, potentially creating hazardous travel conditions.

Outside the UK, Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board (ESB) reported that around 20,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without electricity on Tuesday. 

Storm Chandra marks the third major storm to strike the UK this January, following Ingrid and Goretti, the latter of which the Met Office described as one of the most severe storms to hit Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the past 30 to 35 years.

QUICK LINKS