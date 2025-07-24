Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls India-UK Trade Deal ‘New Chapter’ In Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a new chapter in the India-UK relationship.

PM Modi said that the deal represents India and UK’s commitment to enhance trade ties.

In a post on X, he said, “A new chapter begins today in the India-UK economic partnership! The signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) reflects our shared commitment to enhancing trade, driving inclusive growth and creating opportunities for farmers, women, youth, MSMEs, and professionals.”

Several Sectors Will Gain From The Deal

“Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather & footwear, marine, gems & jewellery, organic chemicals, plastics, auto parts, artisanal products and services are poised for strong growth. This will ensure further acceleration of India’s journey towards becoming a global manufacturing hub. India-UK CETA will add momentum to the ‘Make in India’ led growth and export promotion. This agreement will also provide Indian consumers with high-quality goods at competitive prices. The future indeed holds the promise of greater prosperity and deeper ties between our nations!” he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi lauded the signing of the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), stating that the agreement marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations.

PM Modi Is On A Two-Day Visit To UK

During a joint press statement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, PM Modi highlighted the enhanced market access and economic opportunities for both nations while expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality he received during his official visit to the country.

“First of all, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Starmer for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality. Today marks a historic day in our bilateral relationship. I am pleased to note that, after many years of hard work, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between our two countries has been concluded,” PM Modi stated.

The much-awaited landmark India-UK FTA was signed in the presence of PM Modi and Keir Starmer, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries. PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the UK.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Historic: PM Narendra Modi Signs Landmark India-UK Free Trade Deal