Prominent Anti-Khalistan Activist Sukhi Chahal Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In US, Here’s All You Need To Know

Sukhi Chahal, a prominent US-based businessman and social activist, has died under sudden and mysterious circumstances in US. He was known for his strong opposition to Khalistani separatism, has deeply impacted the Indian diaspora and anti-Khalistani communities, according to a Times of India report.

His death in California has raised numerous questions among his friends and associates.

What exactly happened?

A close friend of Chahal, Jaspal Singh, revealed that he attended a dinner at an acquaintance’s home on Thursday.

Singh said on Saturday, “Shortly after the meal, his health rapidly declined, and he passed away on the spot,” He also mentioned that Chahal had been in good health before the incident.

Who was Sukhi Chahal?

He was the founder and CEO of The Khalsa Today. Chahal had been receiving repeated death threats from Khalistani groups abroad because of his strong opposition to separatist activities, Singh claimed. He also said that Chahal’s death, just days before the August 17 Khalistan Referendum event in Washington DC, raised suspicions.

Boota Singh Kaler, a California-based acquaintance, said Chahal’s death has shocked the pro-India community. “He stayed firm in his beliefs and continued his advocacy without fear,” Kaler said.

He stated that the police are investigating the case, and an autopsy report is awaited. “The autopsy report will reveal the truth,” Kaler added.

In one of his recent posts on X, Chahal had urged Indian immigrants to follow American laws and avoid any criminal activities. He wrote, “The United States is a society of law and order. Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in US, your US visa can be revoked, and you may be ineligible to return to the US.”

