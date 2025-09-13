Protesters in PoGB slam Pakistan's tax

Gilgit [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): A major protest movement led by the Trade Action Committee continues to gain momentum across Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), as citizens, traders, and youth demand the immediate declaration of the region as a tax-free zone, citing its disputed constitutional status and decades of economic neglect.

In a video shared by Markhor Times on Facebook, the traders stated that the protest has entered its 55th day, with widespread support from various districts, including Astore, Skardu, Diamer, and Ghizer.

The movement asserts that the imposition of taxes on PoGB is unconstitutional, referencing Article 1 of the Gilgit-Baltistan Order and United Nations resolutions that recognise the region as a disputed territory, not a constitutional part of Pakistan.

At a recent press conference in Astore, the traders condemned the government’s crackdown on peaceful protestors. “Our representatives have failed us. They represent institutions, not the people,” one speaker stated, as reported by Markhor Times.

Protesters called for the full implementation of the Trade Action Committee’s demands, insisting that these are not just traders’ issues but the collective voice of 2.2 million residents.

“We want unity with Pakistan”, one community leader stated. “But we are being treated like stepchildren. This is a fight for our basic human, educational, and economic rights.”

The Trade Action Committee has laid out a three-phase protest plan ranging from market closures to a planned caravan march towards Gilgit. Protestors say this will escalate unless authorities respond seriously, as reported by Markhor Times.

The movement has also highlighted the dire state of infrastructure, particularly roads and healthcare. Residents argue that without basic services and economic relief, the region’s youth are left unemployed and hopeless. This growing unrest in PoGB reflects deep-rooted grievances, according to Markhor Times. (ANI)

