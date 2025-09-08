LIVE TV
Home > World > Putting tariffs on countries that make deals with Russia is "right idea": Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 11:37:08 IST

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 8 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has backed the imposition of tariffs on countries maintaining economic ties with Russia, saying it is the “right idea” in the face of continued aggression by Moscow.

During an interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on Friday (local time), Zelenskyy suggested that such punitive economic measures remain an effective strategy when asked if the plans to put sanctions on such countries backfired, as Russia continues with its strikes.

“No. I think the idea to put tariffs on the countries who continue [to] make deals with Russia, I think this is [a] right idea,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President’s remarks come after Raddatz referred to the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, noting the bonhomie between the three economic giants despite the US’s tariffs due to the purchase of oil from Moscow.

Zelenskyy, during the interview, also declined Putin’s invitation for talks in Moscow for a dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that he cannot visit the capital of a country that continues to launch daily missile attacks on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President also suggested that his Russian counterpart should come to Kyiv if he genuinely wishes to hold discussions.

“He can come to Kyiv. If a person doesn’t want to meet during the war, of course, he can propose something which is acceptable to me or the other. It’s understandable; I can’t go to Moscow when my country’s under missiles, under attack, each day. I can’t go to the capital of this terrorist,” Zelenskyy said.

Further, the Ukrainian leader accused Putin of using the invitation as a political manoeuvre to delay dialogue, stating that the latter was “playing games” with the US.

“And he understands it… He is doing it to postpone the meeting. He is playing games, and he is playing games with the United States,” he said.

Earlier, the Russian President expressed his openness to meeting Zelenskyy, suggesting that such a meeting could take place in Moscow, provided it is well-prepared and aimed at producing a constructive outcome.

During a press briefing following his four-day visit to China, Putin emphasised the possibility of dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating that he has “never ruled out” such a meeting, but stressed it must be in line with Ukraine’s constitutional framework.

“I’ve already said that I’ve never ruled out such a meeting, but whether this can be meaningful in accordance with the Ukrainian constitution… It is possible; I never rule this out. If the meeting is well-prepared and leads to a positive potential outcome, it is possible. And by the way, Donald (Trump) asked me if it’s possible to have such a meeting, and I said that it is. After all, if Zelenskyy is ready, he can come to Moscow. This is quite possible,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Monday called for sanctions against Russia after it launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war Saturday night.

In a series of posts on X, Zelenskyy said that the statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions such as “sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia”, which he suggested through tariffs and trade restrictions with Russia. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

