Qatar’s Boeing Jet to US Is ‘Unconditional’ Gift, May Become New Air Force One

The Pentagon has accepted a Boeing 747‑8 aircraft gifted by Qatar under a memorandum stating the transfer is an unconditional, bona fide gift, effectively meaning the US won’t have to pay for the plane or owe Qatar anything in return, according to a Reuters report published Sunday.

Defense Secretary Hegseth and Qatari Defense Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al‑Thani signed the deal on July 7, with the US confirming that the agreement complied with all federal rules, The Washington Post reported.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) cited by CNN and signed by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatar’s deputy prime minister and defense minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the plane – likely to be used by President Donald Trump as Air Force One once modified – is a “bona fide gift” to the US Department of Defense.

“This donation is made in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation and mutual support between the parties,” The MoU states.

“Nothing in this MoU is, or shall be interpreted or construed as, an offer, promise, or acceptance of any form of bribery, undue influence, or corrupt practice,” it reads, per CNN.

But critics have warned that the gift raises ethical questions. Sen. Jack Reed called it a “clear violation” of the American Constitution’s emoluments clause, even as others noted the risk of foreign surveillance or influence.

Retrofitting and Retroactive Costs

While the gift is free, converting the luxury jet to meet presidential security and mission requirements could cost hundreds of millions, possibly exceeding $1 billion, according to some aviation experts.

Reports suggest the aircraft – once used by Qatar’s royal family – lacks the hardened communications, missile defenses and electromagnetic shielding needed for Air Force One.

According to a Politico report, modifying the Qatari jet could strain workforce resources already tied up in delivering the new VC‑25B presidential fleet, delayed until 2027.

Political Backlash & National Security Concerns

Senate Democrats, including Chuck Schumer have denounced the acceptance of the jet as possibly the largest foreign gift in the US history and are reportedly pushing legislation to prohibit foreign aircraft being used as Air Force One. Some Republicans, such as Sen. Ted Cruz, have also expressed concern over Qatar’s alleged ties to militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, calling the decision a potential espionage risk.

Trump Defends the Deal

President Trump has characterised the present as a smart and cost-saving gesture. He called it a “very nice gesture” and said it would be “stupid” to decline an absolutely free of cost 747 amid delays from Boeing in delivering new Air Force One planes, as reported by CNBC. He emphasized the jet will go to the US Air Force, not to him personally, while arguing that the potential savings on account of the Qatari jet could benefit taxpayers.

What Happens Now?

Reports suggest the aircraft is currently in San Antonio awaiting upgrades, with the Defense Department preparing contracts for its modification.

Part of the retrofitting funds have reportedly been diverted from the nuclear Sentinel missile modernization program, drawing fresh scrutiny over budgeting and priorities, according to The Washington Post. Once operational, the jet may serve temporarily as Air Force One.

