Home > India > Quad Leaders Condemn The Pahalgam Terror Attack, What Did They Say?

Quad Leaders Condemn The Pahalgam Terror Attack, What Did They Say?

The Quad foreign ministers condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, calling for swift justice against the perpetrators. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and renewing global calls for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Quad Leaders Condemn The Pahalgam Attack (Pic Credit - S Jaishankar (X))

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 08:37:29 IST

The Quad leaders that comprises India, United States, Japan, and Australia all together  condemens the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepal national civilian. 

In their joint statement released, the Quad members demanded swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice. “The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” the statement read. It added, “We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam…which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while injuring several others.”

Quad Calls for Global Action Under International Law

The Quad urged global cooperation to ensure accountability for the Pahalgam attack. “We call for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay,” the statement continued. 

The brital terror attack on April 22, 2025, led multiple armed gunmen targetting and killing tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. 

 Security forces later traced the assailants to Pakistan-based terror outfits. India responded by suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and escalating diplomatic and security measures in response to the deadly attack.

India Launches Operation Sindoor 

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor during the night of May 7 and 8. The operation targeted multiple terror infrastructure facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The strikes led to military exchanges between India and Pakistan, raising regional tensions.

By May 12, both countries reached a temporary ceasefire agreement, halting further land, air, and sea engagements. India described the operation as a necessary act of self-defense, asserting its right to protect citizens from cross-border terrorism. The Quad also took note of India’s counterterrorism response during the foreign ministers’ meeting.

Jaishankar Urges Zero Tolerance for Terrorism 

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting at the US State Department, referenced the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. He said, “The world must display zero tolerance. Victims and perpetrators must never be equated, and India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that.” Jaishankar’s remarks highlighted India’s expectation of continued solidarity and support from fellow Quad nations in the global fight against terrorism.

