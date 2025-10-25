Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Jon Bon Jovi 'grateful and humble' to tour again after vocal cord surgery U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi says he is "grateful and humble" to be able to return to the stage again following vocal cord surgery as the band that carries his name announced a comeback tour this week. The 63 year-old singer underwent surgery in 2022 and needed three years of rehabilitation to regain the strength to sing live again. US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge U.S. singer Chris Brown made a surprise appearance in a London court on Friday for a hearing ahead of his trial next year on charges of attacking a music producer in a London nightclub. Brown earlier this year denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, and also a less serious charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, over what prosecutors say was an "unprovoked attack" with a bottle in 2023. Writers Guild plans to oppose Paramount-Warner Bros merger, Bloomberg News reports The Writers Guild of America, which represents screenwriters and newsroom staffers, said it will oppose a deal combining Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. "Merger after merger in the media industry has harmed workers, diminished competition and free speech, and wasted hundreds of billions of dollars better invested in organic growth," the guild said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm Kim Kardashian, the American reality television star and businesswoman, disclosed that she has a brain aneurysm during the Season 7 premiere of "The Kardashians". A preview clip from the opening episode on Thursday titled "Feels Like the Old Days" shows Kardashian, 45, undergoing brain imaging. "There's like a little aneurysm," she is heard saying, as close-up visuals of brain scans are displayed on a monitor.

