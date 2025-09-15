Romania condemns Russia for violating airspace during attack on Ukraine, calls it "irresponsible"
Romania condemns Russia for violating airspace during attack on Ukraine, calls it "irresponsible"

Romania condemns Russia for violating airspace during attack on Ukraine, calls it "irresponsible"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 04:34:07 IST

Bucharest [Romania], September 15 (ANI): Romania’s Ministry of National Defence on Sunday (local time) condemned Russia for violating its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, calling the action by Moscow “irresponsible”.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the action represented a new challenge to the regional security and stability in the Black Sea area, noting that such incidents demonstrated Russia’s “lack of respect” for international law.

It further stated that it endangered not only the safety of Romanian citizens, but also NATO’s collective security.

“Such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation’s lack of respect for the norms of international law and endanger not only the Romanian citizens’ safety, but also NATO’s collective security,” the statement read.

The Ministry in its statement further mentioned that Romania continued to remain committed to fulfilling its commitment as a member of the Alliance and would continue working closely with its partners.

“Romania remains firmly committed to fulfilling its commitments as a member state of the Alliance and will continue to closely work with its partners and allies to monitor and defend the national airspace,” the statement read.

It also assures the public opinion that all the necessary measures to gurantee national security were permanently enforced, and defence structures were prepared promptly to respond to any familiar situations.

“The Ministry of National Defence assures the public opinion that all necessary measures to guarantee national security are permanently enforced, and the defence structures are prepared to promptly respond to any similar situation,” the statement read.

According to the Ministry, a Russian Geran drone used in strikes against Ukraine entered the Romanian airspace on September 13, and was intercepted by two F-16 fighter jets on a routine patrol mission over northern Dobruja.

It further stated that the drone remained in the skies of Romania for 50 minutes, while flying from the northeast of Chilia Veche to the southwest of Izmail, before exiting near Pardina and returning towards Ukraine.

Additionally, the Ministry mentioned that Germany’s deployed forces at Mihail Kogalniceanu air base scrambled two Eurofighter Typhoon jets to assist the Romanian aircraft, with the joint patrol monitoring the airspace until 9:30 p.m

This is the second time in the last week that a NATO member has reported an intrusion by Russian drones on its airspace.

Earlier, Poland had stated that said Russian drones had violated its airspace and shot down several of them, describing the moves as “provocations”.

It was the first known instance of a NATO country firing at drones linked to the war in Ukraine. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Romania condemns Russia for violating airspace during attack on Ukraine, calls it "irresponsible"

Romania condemns Russia for violating airspace during attack on Ukraine, calls it "irresponsible"
Romania condemns Russia for violating airspace during attack on Ukraine, calls it "irresponsible"
Romania condemns Russia for violating airspace during attack on Ukraine, calls it "irresponsible"
Romania condemns Russia for violating airspace during attack on Ukraine, calls it "irresponsible"

