LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Greater Noida student death Barack Obama Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Greater Noida student death Barack Obama Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Greater Noida student death Barack Obama Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Greater Noida student death Barack Obama Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Greater Noida student death Barack Obama Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Greater Noida student death Barack Obama Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Home > World > At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones

At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones

Russia hit Ukraine with over 300 drones and over 30 missiles, reportedly killing one and injuring six in Odesa. A residential high-rise caught fire, and critical infrastructure in Sumy was damaged. Zelenskyy has urged allies to speed up air defense aid amid escalating attacks.

Russia reportedly launched over 300 drones and 30 missiles across Ukraine, killing one in Odesa and injuring six. Zelenskyy urged faster defense support from allies. (Image courtesy:X/@ZelenskyyUa)
Russia reportedly launched over 300 drones and 30 missiles across Ukraine, killing one in Odesa and injuring six. Zelenskyy urged faster defense support from allies. (Image courtesy:X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 15:05:21 IST

Russia launched a major overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine early Saturday, pounding at least 10 regions and killing one person in the southern port city of Odesa, according to a report published by The Associated Press. Ukrainian officials reportedly said over 300 drones and more than 30 missiles were fired during the assault.

Night of Chaos as Drones Hit Ukrainian Cities

“One person died when Russian forces attacked the Black Sea port city of Odesa with more than 20 drones and a missile,” Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said on Telegram, per the AP. 

At least five people were rescued after a fire broke out inside a residential high-rise building, Trukhanov further revealed.

Injuries Reported in Odesa Amid Widespread Damage in Sumy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that six people were injured in the Odesa strikes, including a child, Reuters reported. The Ukrainian President also reported damage to critical infrastructure in the northeastern Sumy region, which reportedly left thousands without power.

“Russia fired over 300 drones, along with more than 30 cruise missiles,” Zelenskyy posted on X, adding that he is “grateful to international leaders who understand how important it is to promptly implement our agreements.”

Escalation in Attacks Amid Urgent Calls for Aid

Moscow’s drone attacks have intensified significantly in recent weeks. On July 8, Russia launched a record 700 drones in one night, with Ukrainian officials fearing that such attacks will only intensify in future.

Ukrainian air force further said 12 locations were directly hit, while seven others suffered damage from debris, as reported by Reuters. 

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that it shot down 71 Ukrainian drones, including 13 near Moscow, the Associated Press quoted Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying.

Stresssing that Ukraine needs faster help to protect its people, Zelenskyy urged allies to invest in joint weapons and drone manufacturing to boost air defense systems, and aid Kyiv’s efforts in thwarting Russian attacks.

ALSO READ: US To Charge $250 Visa Integrity Fee Under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act: What To Know

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Odesa attackrussia-ukraine war newsvolodymyr zelenskyy

More News

Syria’s New Wave of Violence: How Sectarian Clashes Could Redraw Regional Alliances | Explained
Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’
Leaked Photo Sparks Rumours: Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Share The First Picture Of Their Baby Girl With Salman Khan? Here’s The Truth
Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams England For ‘Personal Attacks’ On Shubman Gill During Lord’s Test
Shah Rukh Khan’s Health Scares: From Breaking Three Ribs To Injured Knees And Heatstroke
What Do Cricketers Drink During Tea Break In Test Matches? England Player Ollie Pope Reveals All
Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway
Why Is Gen Z Staring At You? The Viral ‘Dead Stare’ Trend That’s Leaving Older Generations Confused
‘Give me Blood, I’ll Give You Graduation Credits’: Football Coach Scandal Shocks Taiwan
At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones
At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones
At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones
At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?