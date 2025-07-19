At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones

Russia launched a major overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine early Saturday, pounding at least 10 regions and killing one person in the southern port city of Odesa, according to a report published by The Associated Press. Ukrainian officials reportedly said over 300 drones and more than 30 missiles were fired during the assault.

Night of Chaos as Drones Hit Ukrainian Cities

“One person died when Russian forces attacked the Black Sea port city of Odesa with more than 20 drones and a missile,” Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said on Telegram, per the AP.

At least five people were rescued after a fire broke out inside a residential high-rise building, Trukhanov further revealed.

Injuries Reported in Odesa Amid Widespread Damage in Sumy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that six people were injured in the Odesa strikes, including a child, Reuters reported. The Ukrainian President also reported damage to critical infrastructure in the northeastern Sumy region, which reportedly left thousands without power.

“Russia fired over 300 drones, along with more than 30 cruise missiles,” Zelenskyy posted on X, adding that he is “grateful to international leaders who understand how important it is to promptly implement our agreements.”

Escalation in Attacks Amid Urgent Calls for Aid

Moscow’s drone attacks have intensified significantly in recent weeks. On July 8, Russia launched a record 700 drones in one night, with Ukrainian officials fearing that such attacks will only intensify in future.

Ukrainian air force further said 12 locations were directly hit, while seven others suffered damage from debris, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that it shot down 71 Ukrainian drones, including 13 near Moscow, the Associated Press quoted Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying.

Stresssing that Ukraine needs faster help to protect its people, Zelenskyy urged allies to invest in joint weapons and drone manufacturing to boost air defense systems, and aid Kyiv’s efforts in thwarting Russian attacks.

ALSO READ: US To Charge $250 Visa Integrity Fee Under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act: What To Know