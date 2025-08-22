LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump, Putin Talk Peace, Then Russia Hits American Electronics Plant In Ukraine With Missiles

Trump, Putin Talk Peace, Then Russia Hits American Electronics Plant In Ukraine With Missiles

A massive Russian missile strike hit a US-owned electronics plant in western Ukraine, wounding at least 15 workers. The Flex Ltd. factory in Mukachevo was set ablaze after two Kalibr missiles struck, despite being a civilian facility. The attack came amid a broader assault as Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles across Ukraine overnight.

Russian strike on US-owned plant in Ukraine leaves 15 injured as Moscow launches massive overnight missile barrage. Photo/X.
Russian strike on US-owned plant in Ukraine leaves 15 injured as Moscow launches massive overnight missile barrage. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 22, 2025 10:15:18 IST

A massive Russian airstrike struck a US-owned electronics plant in western Ukraine early Thursday, leaving at least 15 people wounded while hundreds of civilians were inside.

The Flex Ltd. factory in Mukachevo, a city located hundreds of miles from the front line, was set ablaze after being hit by two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles at around 4:30 a.m., according to Ukrainian officials.

Drones, Hypersonic, Ballistic And Cruise Missiles Target Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiha, condemned the attack, saying the plant had no links to defense or the military.

“One of the missiles hit a major American electronics plant in our westernmost region, causing severe damage and casualties. This is a completely civilian facility with no connection to defense or the military,”

Sybiha wrote on X, noting that “hundreds of drones, as well as hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles, targeted civilian and energy infrastructure” across the country.

Also Read: Donald Trump Hints At Letting Ukraine ‘Fight Back,’ Says ‘Very Hard To Win War Without…’

Workers Sheltered Before Russian Strike

The strike occurred while nearly 800 night-shift employees were inside the facility. Reports said they were moved to designated shelters after air raid sirens sounded. Despite those precautions, at least 15 people were injured in Mukachevo, which lies close to Ukraine’s borders with Hungary and Slovakia.

Dramatic images and videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the destroyed plant.

Zelensky Condemns Attack

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the strike, highlighting that the facility was producing everyday items.

“This was an ordinary civilian facility with American investment,” Zelensky said. “They produced everyday household items, such as coffee machines.”

Which US Company Was Hit?

Flex Ltd. is a Singaporean-American multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Singapore and Austin, Texas.

The Mukachevo plant, which opened 13 years ago, employs more than 2,600 workers and covers nearly 600,000 square feet. According to Ukrainian media reports, the factory manufactures plastic molding and components for a range of products, including coffee machines, printer cartridges, electronic price tags, and other electrical equipment.

This strike marks the first time Mukachevo has been directly targeted since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Russia Launched Assault on Ukraine

Ukrainian officials reported that Russia launched 574 drones and decoys, along with 40 missiles, during the overnight barrage, with western regions near the European Union borders among the main targets.

The attack came just days after US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, followed by talks with Zelensky in Washington, as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the three-year conflict.

Also Read: US, European Military Chiefs Finalise Ukraine Military Plans: Here’s What We Know So Far

