Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points

1. Trump Sets a Hard Deadline

In Washington’s latest escalation, US President Donald Trump has issued a firm ultimatum to the Kremlin: negotiate peace or face harsher sanctions. His special envoy Steve Witkoff, meanwhile, is scheduled to arrive in Moscow mid‑week, just before the Friday deadline, The Associated Press reported on Monday. “They’ve asked that he meet so we’ll see what happens,” Trump had said of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to the outreach.

2. Moscow Signals Willingness to Engage, But With Caveats

Moscow appears to be open to the idea of talks with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently confirming that Russian officials welcome Witkoff’s visit. “We are always glad to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow… We consider (talks) important, substantive and very useful,” Peskov said, according to AP. However, with all the diplomatic niceties on display, the Kremlin has shown no sign of softening its war objectives, analysts say.

3. Sanctions: Powerful Tool or Just a Threat?

Trump has threatened secondary tariffs on countries importing Russian oil, including China and India, suggesting a potentially disruptive shift in global trade. The US President, however, has expressed doubt about their efficacy. “They’re wily characters… pretty good at avoiding sanctions,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pressed for tougher secondary sanctions on energy, trade, and banking to cripple Russia’s war machinery.

4. Moscow Doubles Down as the US Responds in Kind

As diplomacy moves forward to ensure lasting peace, Russia is reportedly continuing military build-up along borders as part of the country’s war against Ukraine. Last Friday, Putin unveiled the Oreshnik, a hypersonic missile capable of Mach 10 speeds and multiple warheads, in a move the Russian leader claimed rivals nuclear power, per AP.

Russian officials also added to the rhetoric, with the country’s former president Dmitry Medvedev warning that the conflict could escalate into direct confrontation with the US. In response, Trump repositioned two American nuclear submarines to signal readiness, reports say.

5. The Human Toll of the Russia-Ukraine War and Kyiv’s Fightback

So far, the UN estimates that more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, with many of them dying in the aftermath of the Russian strikes on urban zones. On a 620-mile front line, Moscow continues a slow, high-cost advance toward Pokrovsk, a key supply hub.

Meanwhile, Ukraine too, has repeatedly struck inside Russia, with the latest in the series of assaults being a drone missile strike on Monday, reportedly targetting an oil depot near Sochi and igniting a major fire.