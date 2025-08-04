Home > World > Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points

Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points

As President Donald Trump's deadline to Russia nears, US envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Moscow to seek a peace deal. Moscow says it welcomes talks but has so far shown no sign of compromise. Ukraine, meanwhile, has urged tougher sanctions amid civilian deaths and frontline losses as Putin unveiled a new hypersonic missile, heightening tensions.

Donald Trump's envoy heads to Moscow ahead of a Friday deadline for a peace deal; Russia appears to remain defiant while Ukraine suffers rising casualties and pushes for stronger sanctions. (Photo: X)
Donald Trump's envoy heads to Moscow ahead of a Friday deadline for a peace deal; Russia appears to remain defiant while Ukraine suffers rising casualties and pushes for stronger sanctions. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 4, 2025 19:52:00 IST

 1. Trump Sets a Hard Deadline

In Washington’s latest escalation, US President Donald Trump has issued a firm ultimatum to the Kremlin: negotiate peace or face harsher sanctions. His special envoy Steve Witkoff, meanwhile, is scheduled to arrive in Moscow mid‑week, just before the Friday deadline, The Associated Press reported on Monday. “They’ve asked that he meet so we’ll see what happens,” Trump had said of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to the outreach.  

2. Moscow Signals Willingness to Engage, But With Caveats

Moscow appears to be open to the idea of talks with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently confirming that Russian officials welcome Witkoff’s visit. “We are always glad to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow… We consider (talks) important, substantive and very useful,” Peskov said, according to AP. However, with all the diplomatic niceties on display, the Kremlin has shown no sign of softening its war objectives, analysts say.

3. Sanctions: Powerful Tool or Just a Threat?

Trump has threatened secondary tariffs on countries importing Russian oil, including China and India, suggesting a potentially disruptive shift in global trade. The US President, however, has expressed doubt about their efficacy. “They’re wily characters… pretty good at avoiding sanctions,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pressed for tougher secondary sanctions on energy, trade, and banking to cripple Russia’s war machinery.

4. Moscow Doubles Down as the US Responds in Kind

As diplomacy moves forward to ensure lasting peace, Russia is reportedly continuing military build-up along borders as part of the country’s war against Ukraine. Last Friday, Putin unveiled the Oreshnik, a hypersonic missile capable of Mach 10 speeds and multiple warheads, in a move the Russian leader claimed rivals nuclear power, per AP.

Russian officials also added to the rhetoric, with the country’s former president Dmitry Medvedev warning that the conflict could escalate into direct confrontation with the US. In response, Trump repositioned two American nuclear submarines to signal readiness, reports say.

5. The Human Toll of the Russia-Ukraine War and Kyiv’s Fightback

So far, the UN estimates that more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, with many of them dying in the aftermath of the Russian strikes on urban zones. On a 620-mile front line, Moscow continues a slow, high-cost advance toward Pokrovsk, a key supply hub.

Meanwhile, Ukraine too, has repeatedly struck inside Russia, with the latest in the series of assaults being a drone missile strike on Monday, reportedly targetting an oil depot near Sochi and igniting a major fire.

RELATED News

‘Trump in High Heels’? Nancy Mace Kicks off South Carolina GOP Governor Bid With Fiesty Message
Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’
$50 Million Jet Destroyed: Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Warplanes at Crimea Airbase
‘Getting Loomered’: Inside Laura Loomer’s Quest to Root Out Disloyalty in Trump Administration
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Digital Ads Now Claim 46% Of India’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Ad Market: What’s Fueling This Rapid Shift?
Delhi Court Acquits AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Long‑Pending Corruption Case
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Will Cillian Murphy Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s New Harry Potter Series? Fans Say, ‘Anyone Else Will Be Disappointing’
Crutch Cameo Chaos: Tyrese Haliburton Steals the Spotlight at WWE SummerSlam
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
AIADMK Files Contempt Plea Over ‘Stalin-Named’ Scheme, DMK Takes Matter to SC
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting His Son’s Skin Colour: Not Letting Anyone Off The Hook
RBI’s MPC Meeting Kicks Off: Will August 6 Decision Impact Rates? Economists Predict Major Moves
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?