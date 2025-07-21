Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed In Ukraine After Russian Drone And Missile Strikes

Two people were killed and at least fifteen injured in Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, local media reports said.

One of the missiles hit a metro station that reportedly sheltered hundreds of people.

Kyiv was the most targeted city as drones hit various parts of the city repeatedly.

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor, stated that emergency teams and medical experts are working overtime in the city.

Russia Pounds Ukraine In Latest Strikes

With US President Donald Trump increasing the pressure on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, the Russian forces have ramped up their assaults on the city.

A Ukrainian official said that a metro station in Kyiv was damaged. Many shops and other commercial units were also hit by the Russian drones.

Media reports added that the strikes started just after 2 a.m. and continued for the next three hours till around 5 a.m.

Another Ukrainian city, Ivano-Frankivsk, was also targeted by Russian strikes. Ruslan Martsinkiv, the city’s mayor, called it the biggest attack since Moscow declared war against Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Russia said that its forces captured a village named Bila Hora in the eastern part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Ukraine Wants Global Pressure On Russia

After the attacks, Ukraine’s president took to social media and said, “Throughout the night, Russia launched more than 420 drones and over 20 missiles, including ballistic ones. The waves of attacks lasted all night and continued into the morning.”

“In the morning, “shaheds” once again targeted the Kharkiv region. During the shelling, mobile fire groups, army aviation, electronic warfare units, Air Force warriors, and interceptor drones were in action. Many targets were shot down — but unfortunately, not all,” he added.

The Ukrainian president stated that “only real pressure on Russia can stop this aggression.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy had urged for another round of peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Two rounds of talks between the two countries have ended in failure after Ukraine rejected Russian demands.

Reportedly, the demands include that Russia would retain possession of all the Ukrainian land it has occupied in the war.

Moscow also wants that Ukraine should not become a part of NATO.

Also Read: Dozens of Flights Cancelled as Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations At Moscow Airports