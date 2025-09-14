Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?
Russia's Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?

Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?

Poland and NATO scrambled jets in a preventative operation after Russian drones entered Polish airspace, closing Lublin Airport for two hours. Russia denied targeting Poland, but European leaders see it as provocation. Romania also intercepted a drone, highlighting rising NATO border tensions near Ukraine.

Poland said its forces are on 'high alert'. (X/NATO)
Poland said its forces are on 'high alert'. (X/NATO)

Published: September 14, 2025 15:16:28 IST
Published: September 14, 2025 15:16:28 IST

Polish and NATO aircraft carried out a “preventative” operation in Poland’s airspace on Saturday after concerns about a possible drone strike from nearby areas of Ukraine. As a result, authorities closed the Lublin Airport located in eastern Poland for two hours.

Earlier, multiple drones fired by Russia breached the airspace of Poland. In response, Warsaw had to call its fighter jets to intercept the incursions and neutralize the drones. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine began, this was the first time Russian drones entered the territory of a NATO member. Experts say this gives rise to fears that the war could expand into NATO nations.

High Alert: Poland Strengthens Its Defense

Poland’s military operational command announced on X that ground-based air defence and reconnaissance systems were on high alert. Officials said the measures were “preventative” and designed to protect Polish citizens. They also referred to drone attacks in Ukraine near the Polish border but did not provide further details.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that preventative air operations had been launched in Poland due to the threat posed by Russian drones operating over neighboring areas of Ukraine. The alert also prompted the closure of Lublin Airport. The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency said the airport was closed “due to military aviation activities,” while the government security centre warned of a possible air attack in several border counties.

Later on Saturday, Poland’s military confirmed that the operation had ended and that air defence and reconnaissance systems had returned to normal readiness.

Moscow Rejects Reports of Deliberate Incursions into Polish Airspace

Russia denied targeting Poland, and Belarus said the drones went off course after being jammed. However, European leaders think the drone incidents were deliberate provocations by Russia.

Poland has been on high alert for months, often sending aircraft to patrol its skies during Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, which mostly happen at night or early morning.

In a related case, Romania sent two F-16 jets on Saturday to intercept a drone that briefly entered its airspace. The Romanian defence ministry said it did not fly over populated areas and was not an immediate threat. Experts are now checking for debris.

These events show rising tensions for NATO countries near Ukraine.

Also Read: Russian Drones Hit Poland: Could This Trigger World War III? Everything You Need to Know!

Tags: Russian drones breach NATO airspace

Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?

Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?
Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?
Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?
Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?

