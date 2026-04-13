Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced

Saudi Arabia Makkah Entry: Saudi Arabia is tightening rules ahead of the upcoming holy Hajj pilgrimage, where the country must manage the largest annual gathering of Muslims in the world. The government has announced stricter rules on entry and stay for the holy city of Makkah, and has announced that only those with a Hajj visa will be allowed in the city during the pilgrimage starting from 18th, April, 2026. These measures are to ensure that the country can maintain safety and smooth operations during this very busy and large religious gathering.
Saudi Arabia Starts Makkah Entry Ban
Who can enter to Makkah after this rule?
Penalties for Violating the Rules
Umrah Access to Be Temporarily Suspended
Hajj Preparations Underway
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