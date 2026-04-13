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Home > World News > Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced

Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced

Saudi Arabia Makkah Entry: Saudi Arabia is tightening rules ahead of the upcoming holy Hajj pilgrimage, where the country must manage the largest annual gathering of Muslims in the world. The government has announced stricter rules on entry and stay for the holy city of Makkah, and has announced that only those with a Hajj visa will be allowed in the city during the pilgrimage. These measures are to ensure that the country can maintain safety and smooth operations during this very busy and large religious gathering.

Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 13, 2026 18:10:01 IST

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Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced

Saudi Arabia Makkah Entry: Saudi Arabia is tightening rules ahead of the upcoming holy Hajj pilgrimage, where the country must manage the largest annual gathering of Muslims in the world. The government has announced stricter rules on entry and stay for the holy city of Makkah, and has announced that only those with a Hajj visa will be allowed in the city during the pilgrimage starting from 18th, April, 2026. These measures are to ensure that the country can maintain safety and smooth operations during this very busy and large religious gathering.

Saudi Arabia Starts Makkah Entry Ban 

All Rules from April 18 Check in, check out, the only rule in Makkah from April 18! Those who don’t have valid Hajj visas will have to leave the holy city by the deadline. The authorities have made it clear that anyone holding an Umrah visa or any other type of visit visa will be considered a lawbreaker if they stay in Makkah past that date. They won’t be playing games with the law, so make sure you’re ready for the consequences.

Who can enter to Makkah after this rule?

Foreign residents in Saudi Arabia won’t be allowed to enter Makkah without a permit starting from April 13. The Ministry of Interior will be issuing special permits to control the flow of people into Makkah. This is part of the authorities’ efforts to ensure that only authorized individuals are allowed into the holy city during Hajj preparations.

Penalties for Violating the Rules

Those who stay in Makkah after April 13 without a valid Hajj visa will face severe penalties. This could include substantial fines or even imprisonment. The authorities have stressed that they will enforce these regulations strictly and consistently.

Umrah Access to Be Temporarily Suspended 

Umrah access will also be suspended during the Hajj preparation period. Those who entered Makkah on Umrah visas via Nusuk must leave by April 18 and won’t be allowed back until May 31. This move is aimed at easing the crowd pressure in the holy city and ensuring a smoother experience for Hajj pilgrims.

Hajj Preparations Underway 

As the Hajj season draws near, Saudi Arabia is preparing for the influx of pilgrims. Saudi authorities are working on crowd control, safety measures and administrative organization to prepare for the pilgrimage. These strict arrangements underline the significance of safety and orderly movement during the Hajj, which draws millions of pilgrims from across the globe each year.
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Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced

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Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced

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Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced
Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced
Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced
Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Makkah Entry: No Entry Without Hajj Visa After April 18, Strict Penalties Announced

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