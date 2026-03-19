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Home > World News > Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears

Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears

A drone strike hit Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery amid escalating US-Iran tensions, triggering a fire that was quickly contained.

Saudi Aramco's Samref refinery in Yanbu targeted in aerial attack (IMAGE: X)
Saudi Aramco's Samref refinery in Yanbu targeted in aerial attack (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 19, 2026 14:53:25 IST

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Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears

US IRAN WAR: A drone hit the Samref oil refinery in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city, officials announced Thursday. This isn’t just another incident; it’s part of a wave of attacks on energy infrastructure that’s picking up speed across the Gulf.

Saudi authorities confirmed the refinery was the target. It’s a big deal since Samref plays a major role in the global oil supply. Right now, officials are still figuring out the extent of the damage, and they haven’t shared any more details yet.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Tensions are running high throughout West Asia, and several countries have reported attacks on vital energy sites recently.

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Oil and gas facilities in Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates have also been hit in the last few hours, making a lot of people nervous about the safety of the region’s entire energy network.

A drone slammed into a unit at the Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait today, setting off a small fire, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Thankfully, no one was hurt, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Middle East Tensions Surge After Kuwait Refinery Drone Strike

This refinery sits about 40 kilometres south of Kuwait City and plays a big role in the country’s oil industry.

Earlier, Kuwait’s armed forces said their air defences were busy handling hostile missiles and drones. Tensions across the region are clearly running high.

KPC said emergency teams moved fast and got the fire under control. The refinery’s back up and running now, but officials are still trying to figure out who was behind the attack and why.

China condemns the killing of Iran’s Larijani 

Conversely, China today rebuked the assassination of Iranian national security chief Ali Larijani by an Israeli air strike, and it is unacceptable. 

The most prominent Iranian killed since Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other elite figures were assassinated in a series of US and Israeli attacks which started on February 28.

We have never supported employing force in international relations. The killing of Iranian state officials and civilian targets are even more intolerable, according to Lin Jian, a spokesperson of the foreign ministry of China.

Lin urged the parties involved to stop the military activities immediately and avoid the situation from literally going out of control within the region.

China is a friend to Iran, yet it has also condemned the attacks of Tehran on the Gulf states where the US military bases are located. 

ALSO READ: Iran Vows Gulf Energy Strikes After South Pars Attack, Ras Laffan Explosions Trigger Global Supply Panic And War Fears

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Tags: latest world newssaudi arabiaUS Iran warYanbu refinery

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Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears

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Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears

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Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears
Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears
Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears
Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears

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