Senate Hearing Puts RFK Jr. on Defensive Over Vaccine Policy Shifts

Senate Hearing Puts RFK Jr. on Defensive Over Vaccine Policy Shifts

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces bipartisan backlash over CDC overhaul and vaccine policies.

(Image Credit - X/@SUBRATA30016572)
(Image Credit - X/@SUBRATA30016572)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 5, 2025 02:10:40 IST

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came under sharp bipartisan scrutiny on Thursday during a Senate Finance Committee hearing that examined turmoil at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and sweeping changes to federal vaccine policy. The session was marked by heated exchanges, accusations of dishonesty, and calls from some Democrats for Kennedy to resign.

RFK Jr Defends His Overhaul

In opening remarks, Kennedy argued that his moves were essential to restore the CDC’s credibility. “These changes were absolutely necessary adjustments to restore the agency to its role as the world’s gold standard public health agency,” he said.

Lawmakers from both parties expressed concern over Kennedy’s mixed messaging on COVID-19 vaccines, praising President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed while also limiting vaccine access and halting federal mRNA research. Senators also criticised his decision to dissolve the CDC’s long-standing vaccine advisory panel and replace it with vaccine sceptics.

Both Republicans and Democrats warned of risks to routine childhood vaccination schedules. Lawmakers pointed to reports of immunocompromised patients being denied Covid shots under new federal eligibility rules, sparking fears of broader public health consequences.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) accused Kennedy, saying, “Robert Kennedy’s primary interest is to take vaccines away from Americans,” adding, “During his confirmation process, he claimed to be pro-safety and pro-science, but his actions reveal a steadfast commitment to elevating junk science and fringe conspiracies.” (Inputs from The Wall Street Journal)

ALSO READ:  RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns

Tags: Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy JrRFK Hearing

