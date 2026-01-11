Singapore Warns Trump’s US Action in Venezuela Could Undermine International Law, Threatens Small States

Singapore has expressed its strong worries about U.S. President Donald Trump’s hard line towards Venezuela, arguing indirectly that small countries might be the ones that take the brunt of such global issues. The Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in one recent discussion, pointed out to the world that they have already moved to the area of threatened international norms.​

Lee’s Key Warnings

Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong characterized U.S. military intervention in Venezuela as nothing less than a flagrant violation of international law. He remarked that one-sided actions, such as the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026, disturb defenseless small nations that are adjacent to powerful neighbors. Lee reinforced with even more force Singapore’s unchanging resistance to such measures by quoting the country’s historical position against interventions like the U.S. invasion of Grenada in 1983.​

Broader Global Impact

The operation came alongside the rising tensions between the U.S. and China, with the latter calling the former’s actions “bullying” amid their rivalry for Latin American influence. China’s trade in the region has increased more than 40 times since the 2000s to reach $518 billion in 2024, thus challenging the U.S. position. The little countries are now worried that power rather than norms will prevail in the new world order, prompting Singapore to advocate for restraint and multilateralism.​

Implications for Small States

From Singapore’s perspective, such norms set in court can make it hard for small countries to navigate in a world where rivalry and unpredictability are the order of the day. Lee pushed for a practical diplomatic approach, creating linkages to ensure that the guardianship and trade of the nations are protected under the prevailing norms. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its commitment to the UN principles that protect sovereignty, particularly for weak states.​

Regional Ripples

According to experts, the ongoing crisis in Venezuela may have repercussions on South Asia and beyond as the great powers exercise their muscle without having to ask first. Singapore is establishing itself as a principled entity, a voice that can influence outcomes without being the one that decides them.