South Korea’s Desperate Plea for Help: Send Us Your Doctors and Nurses, India!

South Korea is seeking Indian healthcare professionals to address its ageing population and record-low fertility rate (0.72), said Korean diplomat Lim Sang Woo. At a conference in India, he cited Korea’s supportive policies but noted limited success, urging skilled Indians to work in Korea.

South Korea is facing the world's lowest fertility rate
South Korea is facing the world's lowest fertility rate

South Korea is looking to India’s healthcare professionals to help tackle its looming demographic crisis, as the country fast becomes one of the world’s oldest societies, Lim Sang Woo, Charge d’Affaires at the Korean Embassy here, said on Friday.

With life expectancy in Korea projected to reach 87.2 years by 2040, the diplomat said the country is simultaneously battling the world’s lowest fertility rate, which stands at 0.72.

Pointing to India’s demographic strength, Lim said, “You are the most populous country in the world, and you don’t have low birth rate problems like us. You have a lot of talents. Why don’t we have all these great Indian people in Korea? We have schools shutting down because there are no more students, and I know there are a lot of great healthcare personnel in India. Why not let them come to Korea?”

He was speaking at the National Conference on Aging in India.

Outlining his country’s efforts, Lim said Seoul has rolled out five-year plans since 2006 to tackle both low birth rates and aging.

South Korea Seeks to Address Issues of Low Birth Rates

Policies include up to three years of parental leave for both parents, subsidized childcare, housing support for newlyweds, and financial incentives such as Incheon city’s scheme that provides families up to USD 72,000 per child until they turn 18.

On support for the elderly, Lim highlighted universal healthcare, contributory and non-contributory pensions, and a long-term care insurance scheme launched in 2008 to provide home and daycare services.

Pilot projects for integrated community-based care are also being rolled out.

Despite these efforts, Lim admitted that results remain limited. “We had some short-term results at best… last year we saw an increase from 0.72 to 0.75, the first in nine years, but we still have a long way to go.”

The session, chaired by NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod K Paul, was part of the inaugural of Shaping Futures: Preparing for an Ageing Society, organized by Sankala Foundation with support from NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and NHRC.

(Inputs From ANI)

