Is Starlink Down? Users Across The US Report Widespread Internet Outages

Is Starlink Down? Users Across The US Report Widespread Internet Outages

Thousands of Starlink users are reporting widespread internet outages on SpaceX’s satellite service, with nearly 1,000 reports logged on DownDetector by early Friday morning. Most users cite “network issues,” while some experience a total service blackout.

Starlink internet outage hits US users; thousands report network issues and service blackout as of early Friday morning.
Starlink internet outage hits US users; thousands report network issues and service blackout as of early Friday morning.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 12:23:11 IST

Is Starlink down in US? Thousands of users across the United States are reporting internet outages on SpaceX’s Starlink service. By 2:30 a.m. EDT Friday, nearly 1,000 outage reports had been logged on tracking site DownDetector, with most users citing “network issues.” Some reported a complete service blackout.

This is a developing story. 

