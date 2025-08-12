Spain Battles Wildfires As Devastation Fuels Evacuations Amid European Heatwave

Nearly 6,000 people have been evacuated in Spain as soaring temperatures, expected to hit 44 degrees Celsius, feed widespread wildfires across the country, The Guardian reported. In Tres Cantos, near Madrid, a man lost his life in hospital after suffering 98% burns from a fire ignited by a dry lightning storm accompanied by winds over 70 kms per hour, according to Sky News. Described as having “explosive characteristics,” the blaze reportedly forced 180 residents into local sports centers overnight.

In Castile and Leon, over 3,700 people were evacuated across 16 towns as ten fires continued to burn, even damaging the UNESCO World Heritage site Las Medulas. In the south, Tarifa saw 2,000 residents move out as firefighters and water-planes battled flames. Spain’s interior ministry declared a “pre-emergency phase” to coordinate emergency responses, as reported by The Guardian.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended condolences and urged, “We are at extreme risk of forest fires … Let’s be very careful.”

Across Europe: Fires Rage On

In Portugal, more than 700 firefighters are battling blazes in Trancoso and northern regions. Morocco has reportedly dispatched two aircraft to assist after two Portuguese planes broke down.

In Italy, temperatures are soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius in Florence. A four-year-old boy died of heatstroke after being found unconscious in a car in Sardinia even as red alerts are now in place for Bologna and Florence. Meanwhile, the Balkans are also seeing evacuations as wildfires scorch parts of Albania, Montenegro and Croatia.

Turkey reported wildfires across the northwest, forcing residents to flee and even prompting the temporary closure of Canakkale Airport and a key strait. In Greece, wildfires on Zakynthos and Cephalonia led to evacuations of villages and hotels. “Winds are strong and the wildfire is out of control,” Zakynthos mayor Yiorgos Stasinopoulos said while speaking with Greek public broadcaster ERT.

A Hot, Dry Future

Southern France shattered records with Bordeaux hitting 41.6 degrees Celsius, shadowing the previous high of 41.2 degrees Celsius. French towns of Bergerac, Cognac and Saint-Girons also witnessed record temperatures.

Scientists say the sweltering summer is a reflection of climate change in action. Europe is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, with the Mediterranean region especially hard hit. The EU climate service named last year the hottest on record across the continent.