Spain Refuses Airspace To US Military Planes Over Iran War, Signals Neutral Stance And Risks Tensions With Washington

Spain has taken a strong stand in the ongoing conflict involving Iran by closing its airspace to U.S. military planes linked to attacks on the country. The move goes a step further than its earlier decision to deny the use of jointly operated military bases.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed the decision on Monday while speaking to reporters in Madrid. She made the government’s position clear, saying, “We don’t authorize either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran.”

Flights Forced To Reroute

The development was first reported by El Pais, which cited military sources. According to the report, the closure means U.S. military aircraft will now have to reroute and avoid Spanish airspace while heading toward targets in the Middle East. However, exceptions have been kept in place for emergency situations.

Spain’s decision is part of a broader stance taken by the government against the conflict. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo explained the reasoning behind the move during an interview with radio Cadena Ser. He said, “This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate in or contribute to a war which was initiated unilaterally and against international law.”

Strong Opposition From Spanish Leadership

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of the strongest critics of the U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran. He has openly described the strikes as reckless and illegal, reinforcing Spain’s decision to distance itself from the conflict.

The move could also affect Spain’s relations with the United States. President Donald Trump has already reacted strongly, threatening to cut trade ties with Madrid over its refusal to allow U.S. forces access to Spanish bases during the war.

Impact On Global Relations

With this decision, Spain has made its position clear, choosing to stay out of the conflict even as tensions continue to rise globally.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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