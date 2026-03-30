Iran Confirms Death Of Alireza Tangsiri, Top IRGC Naval Chief Killed In ‘Precise And Lethal’ Israeli Strike Days After IDF Claim Amid Raging West Asia War

Iran has confirmed the death of deputy commander Alireza Tangsiri, who died from injuries sustained during an attack. His death was confirmed by state media in Iran following published reports earlier in the week by Israeli media that he was killed.

The confirmation of Alireza Tangsiri’s death follows several days of military activity in the region. Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz had earlier said, “In a precise and lethal operation, the IDF eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy, Tangsiri, along with senior naval command officials.”

Who Was Alireza Tangsiri?

As one of the highest-ranking naval commanders in Iran, Tangsiri had served as commander of the IRGC Navy since 2018, and was a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War. His designation as commander of the Iranian Navy gave him authority over all naval operations in the Persian Gulf; he played an important role in the formulation of Iranian naval strategy in the area.

In particular, he was credited with developing Iranian control of and protecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important shipping routes in the world. Over the years he was instrumental in developing the Iranian capacity to use drones, ballistic missiles, and fast-attack boats to make the IRGC Navy a major military force in the global maritime domain.

Attack That Killed Alireza Tangsiri

Tangsiri was killed when an Israeli airstrike hit the southern port city of Bandar Abbas. Other senior Iranian commanders, including the head of naval intelligence, Behnam Rezaei, died in the airstrike.

Israeli defense sources claim the airstrike was part of a much larger military operation to diminish Iran’s naval power and eliminate its ability to dominate important shipping lanes and exceed its military reach in the surrounding region.

A History Of Targeting Iranian Military Leaders

Tangsiri’s death marks a continuation of recent high-level Iranian military leaders being killed in air strikes. In recent months, several high-ranking Iranian commanders who were overseeing the country’s missile program, the military intelligence operations, or military leadership have been killed in similar air strikes.

It has been reported that many of the Iranian military leaders who are targeted are members of the IRGC High Command. This has led many analysts to conclude that there is significant concern regarding the stability of the Iranian military hierarchy as a result of the repeated death of senior IRGC military command personnel from air strikes.

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