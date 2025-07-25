Stamps and Trade: India, Maldives Mark 60 Years of Bilateral Relations

To celebrate the 60 years of diplomatic relations, India and Maldives have unveiled special stamps.

India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu led the occasion.

Reports said the stamps focus on the robust friendship between both nations.

While one stamp displays the Indian boat Uru, the other stamp showcases the Maldives’ fishing boat Vadhu Dhoni.

Stamps Show the Strong Relationship Between India and the Maldives

Both these boats have been used by fishermen in the Indian Ocean for several years.

It also portrays the association of the Maldives with the sea.

Earlier, when Maldives became an independent country in 1965, India was among the earliest nations to forge diplomatic ties.

India and Maldives on Friday announced the initiation of negotiations for the launch of a Free Trade Agreement (IMFTA).

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, on Friday, announced the beginning of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries during a joint press conference in Male with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu said, “I am also pleased to announce the initiation of negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the Maldives. This landmark initiative marks a significant step forward in strengthening our economic partnership.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, focusing on consolidating cooperation in areas of trade, defense, and infrastructure. The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation-level talks.

India and the Maldives Also Inked Various Deals

Both countries exchanged MoUs in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Maldives President Muizzu.

Muizzu said, “The Prime Minister’s visit coincides with two cherished occasions. Tomorrow, PM Modi will join me in the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. Today, we have jointly released a commemorative stamp to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India. This afternoon, Prime Minister Modi and I had extensive discussions.”

Muizzu said that the resources from MoUs will be used for utilization by the Maldives government across key sectors.

“Prime Minister Modi and I had the honor of witnessing the signing of four MoUs and three agreements on several key areas. Among these is a line of credit agreement for USD 565 million. This will be utilized for priority projects of my government across key sectors,” he said.

