Home > World > Who Was Stephanie Buttermore? Fitness YouTuber And Jeff Nippard’s Fiancee Dies At 36

Although the information about her death is limited, the work of Stephanie Buttermore in terms of fitness education and the online community that she created creates a legacy.

(Photo: Instagram)
(Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 7, 2026 07:37:04 IST

Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore, who is most known to create evidence based health content and has a substantial following online, has passed away at age 36, her fiance Jeff Nippard confirmed on March 6th via Instagram. 

The Canadian YouTuber and bodybuilder posted a touching message that his longtime partner of ten years has died suddenly, without revealing the manner of her death. The couple was engaged in November of 2022, and Nippard requested privacy as relatives and friends work through their bereavement. The first step Buttermore took to fame was combining serious scientific knowledge with easy-to-use tips on fitness and nutrition to the audience on YouTube and Instagram. In addition to her contribution to the fitness industry, Buttermore was a successful scientist. She was a PhD holder in pathology and cell biology and carried out research on ovarian cancer, which she often emphasized as her part in the overall emphasis on health education. Her followers still recall her because of being warm, compassionate, and committed to assisting others to comprehend complicated health issues in easy to understand forms. She had decreased active use of social media before her death, citing anxiety issues and in 2024 she decided to take a long break because of her mental health.

The announcement has already elicited a flood of pro sentiments among fans and peers who both respected her level of scientific expertise and related to her personal story. Nippard had shared a recent photo on Valentine day and this resurfaced after the announcement and supported the close relationship between the couple. Although the information about her death is limited, the work of Stephanie Buttermore in terms of fitness education and the online community that she created creates a legacy.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 7:37 AM IST
