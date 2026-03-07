Storm Watch: Northern Texas And Michigan Residents Brace For Tornado With Hazardous Turmoil, Hail at 70 MPH

Tornado Alert: North Texas and Northern Oklahoma on High Spin!
The National Weather Service has declared a tornado warning, which requires residents of Fort Worth, Dallas, and nearby northern Oklahoma areas to take extreme safety measures. The region is currently experiencing severe storms that can produce strong tornadoes, large hail, and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. People must stay inside their homes while securing all loose items and maintaining access to emergency supplies, including food, water, and medications. Residents should track local weather updates and alerts to stay informed about current conditions. Immediate action is necessary to prepare and protect against dangerous weather conditions.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CST pic.twitter.com/mURD2IxnWE
— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 6, 2026
Cities Under Tornado Watch
-
Paris
-
Wichita Falls
-
Dallas (Fort Worth region)
-
Denton
-
Mount Pleasant
-
Sherman
Severe Weather Alert: Northern Texas Under Tornado Warning
Fort Worth, Dallas, and the nearby northern Oklahoma region are experiencing severe tornado weather conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado warning, which will remain active until 10 PM CT. Officials report that two powerful tornadoes may strike the area, bringing winds exceeding 70 mph and producing hail the size of tennis balls. You need to verify your emergency kit contents and secure all outdoor items while preparing essential supplies for your emergency needs. Are all your windows locked? Are your pets safely protected? You should remain indoors while monitoring real-time weather conditions to track every change in the sky.
Michigan Weather Alert Storms Strike
Seeing this photo circulate of the significant damage at Menards as a tornado moved through Three Rivers, Michigan. (Via Marcus Salinas) pic.twitter.com/msdRBgOXMx
— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 6, 2026
On Friday, severe storms struck Southwest Michigan, triggering tornado warnings throughout the region. The tornado that struck the Three Rivers Menards store demonstrated to viewers that the storms do not discriminate between targets. Your best strategy for safety is to maintain preparedness and alertness throughout both Texas and Michigan.
(With Inputs From X)
