Stephen Hawking Epstein Photo: Who Are The Two Bikini-Clad Women Having Cocktails With The Scientist? Family Reveals The Real Identity

Stephen Hawking Epstein Photo: A picture showing late physicist Stephen Hawking relaxing on a sun lounger beside two bikini-clad women has emerged from documents linked to financier Jeffrey Epstein. The image, obtained by Daily Mail and reported Tuesday, is among materials released by the US Department of Justice as part of its investigation into Epstein.

The undated photograph shows Hawking smiling broadly with a cocktail placed in his hand while reclining outdoors. No accompanying details were included in the document release specifying the exact time or location of the photo.

Who is in The Epstein Photo With Stephen Hawking?

Hawking’s family said the two women pictured were his long-term carers and that the image was taken after he delivered a lecture on quantum cosmology at a scientific symposium. One of the women appears to steady the drink in his hand, consistent with his need for full-time assistance.

“It is understood they were his long-term carers, since he needed round-the-clock care,” the family said.

Hawking, whose groundbreaking research on black holes and general relativity reshaped modern cosmology, died in 2018 at the age of 76. He had lived with motor neurone disease for more than 55 years, relying on a ventilator, wheelchair, voice synthesiser and continuous medical support.

When Was Stephen Hawking’s Photo Taken?

The photograph was taken in 2006 during a science symposium at the The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas in St. Thomas, where Hawking delivered his talk. He was among 21 scientists who attended events in the area, including visits to Epstein’s private 75-acre island, Little Saint James.

Hawking’s name appears hundreds of times in the Epstein files. However, inclusion in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing. While he has previously been photographed on the island, no images are known to exist showing him together with Epstein.

According to the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation, guests gathered in 2012 to “discuss, relax on the beach, and take a trip to the nearby private island retreat” during an event intended “to determine what the consensus is, if any, for defining gravity.”

Stephen Hawking Epstein Charges

Court filings released two years ago revealed that Epstein told his associate Ghislaine Maxwell she could offer financial incentives to acquaintances of his accuser Virginia Giuffre if they could help disprove an allegation that Hawking had participated in an “underage orgy.” The allegation itself was described as something Epstein wanted to refute.

Earlier photographs published in 2015 showed Hawking attending an outdoor dinner on Little Saint James with several people. Another image depicted the cosmologist inside a submarine touring the seabed near the island. Reports indicated that Epstein had modified the underwater vessel to accommodate Hawking’s physical needs so he could enter it.

Responding to renewed attention surrounding the photograph, a spokesperson for the Hawking family strongly dismissed any suggestion of misconduct.

“Professor Hawking made some of the greatest contributions to physics in the 20th century, while at the same time being the longest-known survivor of motor neurone disease, a debilitating condition which left him reliant on a ventilator, voice synthesiser, wheelchair and round-the-clock medical care,” the spokesperson said.

“Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct on his part is wrong and far-fetched in the extreme.”

