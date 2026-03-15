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Home > World > Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War

Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War

One of the most strategic crossroads in the world is the Strait of Hormuz, through which oil and liquefied natural gas are shipped in large quantities estimated to reach 1 fifth of the total world shipments.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 15, 2026 07:50:45 IST

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Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open despite being a vital route of oil transportation in the world, but he has also made it clear that it has effectively been closed to other countries which Iran feels are its enemies, and these are the United States and Israel.

Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War

Araghchi made the remarks following the recent US airstrikes of Iranian has Kharg Island oil facilities, a major crude oil export center of Iran, as the US and Israel were intensifying its attack on Tehran. In his view, although Iran is not limiting every maritime traffic, the ships of the countries he said were beating Iran and allies were not welcome in the strait. He demanded that the announcement is not our business, and that other countries are at liberty to make use of the passage, although many shipmasters prefer to avoid the area because of security reasons.

Strait of Hormuz 

The comments of Iran have provided some new twist to an already precocious geopolitical scenario. One of the most strategic crossroads in the world is the Strait of Hormuz, through which oil and liquefied natural gas are shipped in large quantities estimated to reach 1 fifth of the total world shipments. This is because it is significant to the entire energy market around the globe and any partial or a complete disruption of the same has the capacity to spread to the global economies causing price hikes and disturbances in the markets. Recent days have seen the world super powers, the United States, calling on the allied countries to send war ships to keep the strait open, which shows just how high the stakes are.

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Although the Iranian government tried to assure the external governments, the situation is still dynamic. Each passing tanker has turned into a reflection of international tensions in general, with nations strictly monitoring whether diplomacy or war will be used to decide whether this important building on the sea will remain. The perpetual war, based on mutual strikes and positioning, has made the Hormuz Strait even more important than an energy route – it is at the same time a battle station in an even broader geopolitical conflict. 

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First published on: Mar 15, 2026 7:50 AM IST
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Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War

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Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War
Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War
Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War
Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War

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