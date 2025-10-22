LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
Home > World > TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 12:59:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

Oct 22 (Reuters) 6 months ended Aug 31, 2025 (Mar 1, 2025 – Aug 31, 2025) Item 6 months ended Aug 6 months ended 6 months to Feb 6 months to Aug 31, 2025 Latest Feb 28, 2025 28, 2026 Company 31, 2026 Company Results Prior Results Forecast Forecast Revenue 5,595（4.9） 5,334（21.2） 5,082（△9.2） 5,040（△0.8） Net 2,695（1.1） 2,664（25.9） 2,287（△15.1） 2,224（△2.8） Div (yen) 2,780 2,800 2,700 2,700

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Sam Chun Dang Pharm Co To Buy 9.9 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Optus Pharmaceutical

COLUMN-OPEC production confusion should put floor under oil prices: Bousso

Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into White House, Trump Inside During Incident, Watch Video

Virginia Giuffre Reveals Shocking Abuse By ‘Famous UK Prime Minister’ That Ended Epstein’s Control In Explosive Memoir

Ukraine gave Russia security guarantees to restore power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, RIA reports

LATEST NEWS

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu: School Holidays Announced in Multiple Districts

Heineken to sell less beer in 2025 as demand falters

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

AI powered investment platform FinTin gets 25,000 registrations in 3 days post launch

Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch

Big Setback For Mehul Choksi, Belgian Court Rules ‘No Obstacle’ In Sending Him Back To India

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion, report says

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results
TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results
TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results
TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results
QUICK LINKS